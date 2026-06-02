APLEX Touts Edge AI, HMI Architectures, and High-Hygiene Computing Solutions at COMPUTEX 2026

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

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Image Credit: APLEX

During COMPUTEX 2026, taking place from June 2 to June 5, APLEX Technology Inc. will be at Hall-2 Booth Q0502 with a central theme of "AI IN ACTION: Full-scale Industry AI Implementation”. APLEX will highlight its innovations including Certified ATEx Explosion-Proof Series, High-Hygiene Stainless Steel Solutions, and Edge AI and HMI Architectures.

Certified ATEx Explosion-Proof Series

The AEx Series is certified to ATEX/IECEx Zone 2/22 and C1D2/C2D2/C3 standards and engineered for hazardous environments with exposure to gas, vapor, and dust. It collaborates with the APLEX AVoIP solution delivering high-definition video, data, and power transmission over a single RJ-45 cable, enabling HDMI and USB connectivity with extension distances of up to 100 meters.

High-Hygiene Stainless Steel Solutions

APLEX’s NuTAM Series is developed for high-hygiene industrial environments and ideal for food processing, pharmaceutical, and other hygiene-critical applications. The solution is available on a variety of platforms, including Intel Core Ultra and Intel Alder Lake-N platforms. It supports TFT-LCD panel sizes from 15" to 21.5". Its various I/O ports are equipped with M12 waterproof connectors. The IP66/IP69K-rated design allows high-pressure washdowns and strict cleaning processes.

Edge AI and HMI Architectures

The AiTRON Series leverages Intel Core, Core Ultra, and Intel N97 processors. It is available in several display sizes and offers a wide range of I/O interfaces for smart factory automation, parking management systems, and Edge AI solutions. The ABOS series is designed for industrial environments and features integrated physical buttons on the Panel PC, supporting customizable functions for streamlined operation.

For more information, visit aplex.com.

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