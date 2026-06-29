Embedded Computing Design

Albatron.ai Launches TALO-A1000 for Robotics and Autonomous AI

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

June 29, 2026

News

Image Credit: Albatron.ai

Albatron.ai introduced the NVIDIA Jetson Thor powered TALO-A1000, a solution that combines synchronized sensor data, deterministic networking, and real-time control for robotics, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and machine vision applications. The TALO-A1000 delivers up to 2070 TOPS of AI performance for large vision models, multimodal AI, and Physical AI workloads.

To allow for synchronized sensor acquisition, deterministic communication, and low-latency control, the platform supports up to 8 GMSL2 camera inputs, dual 10GbE and 10G SFP+ networking, CAN Bus, isolated serial interfaces, and IEEE 802.1AS Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN).

Application Areas

  • Autonomous Vehicles
  • Robotics Systems
  • Intelligent Transportation Systems
  • Industrial Automation

For more information, visit albatron.ai.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - Computer Vision & Speech Processing
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Machine Vision
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