Synopsys Achieves First ISO/PAS 8800 Certification for AI-Driven Automotive Systems

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Synopsys Synopsys announced that after independent evaluation by SGS TÜV Saar, the company has become the first to achieve product certification for ISO/PAS 8800, outlining the safety requirements for the use of AI in road vehicles. Due to the number of sensors in on-road vehicles utilizing AI, data delay is critical and secure, real-time communication is now a must for automotive safety. ISO/PAS 8800 focuses on verified product behavior, not just development processes.

With the ISO/PAS 8800 certification, Synopsys enhances its ISO 26262 and ISO/SAE 21434 certifications while demonstrating that its MACsec IP not only secures data but also safeguards the predictable timing behavior required for AI-driven environments. According to the press release, MACsec is the industry-standard technology used to protect Ethernet communication inside vehicles while ensuring that data communication between sensors, processors, and control systems remains true and untampered.

Advantages for Automotive OEMs:

Reduced risk in AI and autonomous vehicle programs

Increased confidence in real-time vehicle decision systems

Easier integration with zonal and centralized E/E architectures

Stronger positioning for regulatory and safety assessments

Independent third-party validation of product behavior

Faster time to market

Integrating certified security at the hardware IP level offers OEMs a scalable, reusable foundation that supports multiple vehicle programs and future autonomy upgrades. For Tier 1 suppliers, semiconductor companies, and system integrators, ISO/PAS 8800-certified MACsec IP provides a pre-validated building block for secure SoC designs, reduced certification complexity, a clear alignment with evolving automotive safety requirements, and a competitive differentiator in AI-enabled vehicle programs.

Additionally, Synopsys’ certified MACsec IP is delivered with a quality manual, AI safety analysis, AI safety manual, AI safety assurance argument, and the ISO/PAS 8800 assessment report.

For more information, visit synopsys.com/blogs/chip-design/macsec-ip-iso-pas-8800-automotive.html.