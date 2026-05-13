Embedded Computing Design

Synopsys Achieves First ISO/PAS 8800 Certification for AI-Driven Automotive Systems

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

May 13, 2026

News

Image Credit: Synopsys

Synopsys announced that after independent evaluation by SGS TÜV Saar, the company has become the first to achieve product certification for ISO/PAS 8800, outlining the safety requirements for the use of AI in road vehicles. Due to the number of sensors in on-road vehicles utilizing AI, data delay is critical and secure, real-time communication is now a must for automotive safety. ISO/PAS 8800 focuses on verified product behavior, not just development processes.

With the ISO/PAS 8800 certification, Synopsys enhances its ISO 26262 and ISO/SAE 21434 certifications while demonstrating that its MACsec IP not only secures data but also safeguards the predictable timing behavior required for AI-driven environments. According to the press release, MACsec is the industry-standard technology used to protect Ethernet communication inside vehicles while ensuring that data communication between sensors, processors, and control systems remains true and untampered.

Advantages for Automotive OEMs:

  • Reduced risk in AI and autonomous vehicle programs
  • Increased confidence in real-time vehicle decision systems
  • Easier integration with zonal and centralized E/E architectures
  • Stronger positioning for regulatory and safety assessments
  • Independent third-party validation of product behavior
  • Faster time to market

Integrating certified security at the hardware IP level offers OEMs a scalable, reusable foundation that supports multiple vehicle programs and future autonomy upgrades. For Tier 1 suppliers, semiconductor companies, and system integrators, ISO/PAS 8800-certified MACsec IP provides a pre-validated building block for secure SoC designs, reduced certification complexity, a clear alignment with evolving automotive safety requirements, and a competitive differentiator in AI-enabled vehicle programs.

Additionally, Synopsys’ certified MACsec IP is delivered with a quality manual, AI safety analysis, AI safety manual, AI safety assurance argument, and the ISO/PAS 8800 assessment report.  

For more information, visit synopsys.com/blogs/chip-design/macsec-ip-iso-pas-8800-automotive.html.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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