Embedded Computing Design

Active Firmware Tools Launches Active-Pro Ultra USB 3.0 Debugger with AI Assist

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

May 08, 2026

News

Image Credit: Active Firmware Tools

Active Firmware Tools released the Active-Pro Ultra, a USB 3.0 SuperSpeed debugger and logic analyzer for embedded firmware and hardware. The tool comes with two new AI features, a plain-text trace export engineers can paste directly into any AI chat, and an MCP server that lets an AI assistant operate the instrument directly.

Included is the Active Debug Port (ADP), a non-halting firmware trace interface integrated into every Active-Pro instrument. A single line of code is all that is needed to add instrumentation anywhere execution flows, such as paths where a breakpoint would amend everything. ADP runs over GPIO, SPI, or SWD, with clock and data lines auto-sensed on connect and no PC-side configuration required.

To give designers a clear window into timing-sensitive behavior that traditional debug methods can't touch, outputs are sub-microsecond with near-zero impact to real-time firmware behavior. Developers can start with two GPIO pins during bring-up and switch to SPI or SWD later without rewriting their instrumentation.

The Active-Pro Ultra connects utilizing USB 3.0 SuperSpeed and captures eight digital channels at 500 MS/s and six analog channels at up to 50 MS/s, with 1 ns timestamp resolution communicated across all sources.  Data streams can be captured to disk during acquisition with live waveform view, supporting long test runs without dropping samples. A single capture can carry firmware debug output, decoded I2C, SPI, UART, and CAN traffic, digital logic, analog waveforms, and current measurement.

A new clipboard export, the Active Firmware Trace (.aft) format, allows engineers to capture data for an AI analysis. The user selects a time range on the waveform and copies it, then the selection is on the clipboard as plain text and ready to paste directly into any AI chat interface. The AI labels and timestamps the capture that can include firmware debug output, decoded bus traffic, logic transitions, and analog samples

According to the press release, the MCP server allows an AI assistant to operate the Active-Pro application directly including start and stop captures, search decoded data, drive digital and analog outputs, save files, and export trace snapshots, with more than 40 tools covering the full Automation API. The server works with any Model Context Protocol (MCP) compatible AI client.

AI features ship now as a free update to all existing Active-Pro and Active Debugger users, with documentation, setup guides, and example automation scripts at activefirmwaretools.com/usersmanual.

For more information, visit activefirmwaretools.com.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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