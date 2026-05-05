Embedded Computing Design

New Eagle Releases OpenECU NX3 to Simplify EV Architectures with Unified Charging and Control

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

May 05, 2026

News

New Eagle Releases OpenECU NX3 to Simplify EV Architectures with Unified Charging and Control
Image Credit: New Eagle

New Eagle launched its next-generation control platform, the OpenECU NX3, developed to combine charging and supervisory control into a single ECU for simplifying electric vehicle architectures. Thanks to New Eagle’s recent acquisition of Pi Innovo, the solution leverages hardware, software, and engineering capabilities that extends its unified Raptor and OpenECU platform for new levels of system integration, scalability, and development efficiency across electric vehicle applications.

The NX3 unifies a Megawatt Charging System (MCS) and Combined Charging System (CCS) protocols with full vehicle supervisory control, eliminating the need for multiple controllers and reducing system complexity, wiring overhead, and failure points.

Highlights:

Dual-Inlet Charging Control:

  • MCS and CCS support from a single ECU, eliminating redundant controllers

Full Vehicle Supervisory Control:

  • Integrated management of powertrain, charging, and auxiliary systems

Production-Ready Safety & Security:

  • Designed to meet ASIL-D functional safety and ISO 21434 cybersecurity requirements

Flexible Development Environment:

  • Support for model-based development and C-code workflows

“The OpenECU NX3 is designed to simplify vehicle control systems architecture,” said Kevin Alley, chief commercial officer at New Eagle. “We’re eliminating multi-controller complexity and delivering a single, production-ready platform that accelerates deployment of next-generation EV systems.”

Join New Eagle at ACT Expo 2026 (Booth 3205) where it will exhibit the NX3 and OpenECU platforms.

Learn more at neweagle.net.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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