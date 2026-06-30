Siemens Installs One of North Carolina's Largest Solar and Storage Microgrids Connected to Duke Energy

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

mage Credit: Siemens In Wendell, North Carolina, Siemens revealed its advanced on-site microgrid with a “power on” ceremony. The microgrid is stationed at the Siemens U.S. Electrification and Automation headquarters where the 1.25-megawatt microgrid combines a solar photovoltaic carport array paired with a 3.9-megawatt-hour battery energy storage system.

The addition of the microgrid along with other energy saving programs has allowed the site to achieve full carbon-neutral operations while reducing the overall grid energy consumption by 2.07 GWh annually. Siemens is committed to having a net-zero carbon footprint by 2030. The micro-grid signifies a meaningful progress for sustainable manufacturing in the United States.

“Given the strong growth we’re experiencing across the regions we serve, protecting customer reliability in a cost-effective manner is a core focus of Duke Energy’s grid modernization efforts,” said Venu Ghanta, Duke Energy’s vice president of North Carolina regulatory affairs and policy. “We’ve had a tremendous partnership for decades with Siemens, and we appreciate their focus on delivering solutions that improve grid resiliency.”

Being one of the largest solar and storage microgrids connected to Duke Energy’s distribution network in the Carolinas, the system can play a part in net energy metering, delivering surplus electricity back to the grid for other customers.

“The microgrid that we’ve integrated here at our Wendell campus is one of the more advanced microgrids installed in the market today,” said Brian Dula, Siemens USA’s President of Electrification and Automation. “It’s a true showcase of Siemens’ end-to-end portfolio of products, from generation to consumption and demonstrates not only how we’re making our own operations more efficient but also displays what we can do for our customers.”

Main Siemens’ Hardware Utilized:

SICAM A8000 Microgrid Controller

Fire Protection Solutions

Low-Voltage Switchboards

Low-Voltage Bolted Pressure Switches

KACO String Inverters

SIPROTEC Universal Relays

As for software, Siemens uses its Desigo building management system and Electrification X cloud analytics to enable seamless communication between the microgrid and the facility’s building management systems.

Siemens VersiCharge electric vehicle chargers are on-site and connected to the microgrid, permitting EVs to be charged via self-generated solar energy. It showcases real-time charging conditions and dynamic load management, all part of Wendell’s Customer Experience Center.

For more information, visit siemens.com/en-us/products/microgrids/.