Floadia Introduces G1 Automotive eFlash IP on TSMC 180BCD Gen3 for Cutting Edge Vehicle Electronics

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Floadia

Floadia Corporation released its latest automotive eFlash IP, G1, leveraging TSMC's 180BCD Gen3 process platform. The solution is designed to meet the rigorous reliability and performance requirements of next-generation automotive applications. It integrates a 256KB program flash macro and a 1KB data flash macro based on SONOS technology, delivering a consistent and low-cost non-volatile memory solution for automotive ICs.

According to the press release, the G1 eFlash process is added on top of TSMC's standard 180BCD Gen3 platform without any modification to the original PDK, allowing customers to use the same qualified PDK while seamlessly integrating embedded flash into their designs. The solution has passed AEC-Q100 Grade 1 full qualification on TSMC 180BCD Gen3.

Highlights:

256KB program flash (PFlash) for code storage

1KB data flash (DFlash) with 100K program/erase endurance, enabling EEPROM-like functionality for data storage

Both PFlash and DFlash achieve a maximum erase time of less than 20ms, improving system performance and reducing firmware update time in automotive systems. It includes an internal charge pump that eliminates the need for external high-voltage circuitry. Additionally, both PFlash and DFlash provide an eight parity-bit code for ECC interface for high data integrity and reliability.

Floadia's G1 eFlash IP on TSMC 180BCD Gen3 is ideal for various automotive applications including power management ICs, motor drivers, body electronics, and other automotive systems.

For more information, visit floadia.com/product/lee-flash-g1/.

Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.



He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.



Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education. More from Chad