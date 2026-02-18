Sundance Will Showcase Thermal-Efficient Efinix Titanium Ti135 FPGA Module at embedded world’ 26, Germany

Sundance will present a compact, low-power system-on-module for FPGA/DSP-intensive applications at embedded world 2026 at the OpenSystems Media stand - Hall 1, Booth 1-500.

Chesham, UK — February 18, 2026 — Sundance Multiprocessor Technology Ltd (Sundance), a provider of PC add-in boards and modules for embedded processing applications, will feature the SMT135-C, an Efinix Titanium Ti135 FPGA evaluation board designed for edge computing, real-time control, and vision-centric workloads, at Hall 1, Booth 1-500 during Embedded World (March 10-12, 2026 in Nuremberg, Germany).

The SMT135-C FPGA evaluation board is based on our SoM6 Ti135 System-on-Module (SoM). At the core of the SoM6 is the Efinix Ti135 FPGA, fabricated on a TSMC 16nm process and featuring the Quantum™ compute fabric. This fabric includes:

Up to 129,600 logic elements using eXchangeable Logic and Routing (XLR) cells

960 blocks of 10-kbit SRAM (totalling ~9.83 Mbits)

480 DSP blocks supporting integer and BFLOAT16 computations

A quad-core hardened RISC-V processor with full support for RV32IMACFD extensions

Designed for advanced embedded applications that require performance, flexibility, and energy efficiency, the SMT135-C FPGA evaluation board brings these features out in a platform with 10/100/1000 Ethernet Interfaces, JTAG, and UART over USB-C, a Firefly PCUO optical interface, 8-lane MIPI, and an SFP interface, among other connectivity options. Sundance Showcases Thermal-Efficient Efinix Titanium Ti135 FPGA Board at Embedded World 2026

“Today’s embedded systems require platforms that combine performance, flexibility, low power, and efficient integration,” said Flemming CHRISTENSEN, Managing Director, Sundance and continues: “It’s equally impressive that the Efinix Ti135 FPGA doesn’t require a heatsink. I can’t remember the last time I touched a running FPGA device without burning my fingers,” adding “And that’s just one indication of this board’s thermal efficiency.”

"Sundance has been an excellent design services and evaluation board partner, and the SMT135-C showcases what's possible when you combine their engineering expertise with Efinix's disruptive FPGA architecture,” said Bob BEACHLER, Corporate Vice President, Marketing and Corporate Development at Efinix. “This board gives developers immediate access to the low-power performance and flexibility of our Ti135 FPGA in a compact, ready-to-deploy SoM form factor that's ideal for edge AI, machine vision, and real-time control applications.”

For technical details, download the Ti135 datasheet or visit https://store.sundance.com/smt135-c

Availability and Price

The SMT135-C is now available from Sundance’s online store and through Sundance distribution partners at US$1,995.00 each.

Sundance at embedded world ‘26

Sundance FPGA specialist Chris BOWERS will provide an in-depth exploration of the SMT135-C’s features, performance, and use cases during a technical session at the OpenSystems Media stand (Hall 1, Booth 1-500), March 10, ‘26, at 14:00.

Sundance will hold a free drawing for an SMT135-C evaluation board at the show, offering engineers and developers a hands-on opportunity to experience the platform firsthand.

About Sundance

Established in 1989, Sundance Multiprocessor Technology Ltd. is an original design manufacturer (ODM) that offers a comprehensive range of well-engineered parallel processing modules and digital signal processing (DSP) interfaces.

With a product portfolio spanning PC add-in boards to FPGA platforms across many industry-standard form factors, Sundance acts as a one-stop shop for system designers and manufacturers to accelerate development in high-performance embedded processing applications.

Sundance holds the industry’s most rigorous quality certifications, including ISO 9001:2015 and JOSCAR. For more information, visit: https://www.sundance.com or email [email protected]. Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sundance-dot-com

