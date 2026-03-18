STMicroelectronics, NVIDIA Enable Faster Sim-to-Real Robotics Development

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics announced it is integrating its portfolio for advanced robotics into the reference set of components compatible with the NVIDIA Holoscan Sensor Bridge (HSB). In addition, NVIDIA Isaac Sim models of ST components will be incorporated into both companies’ robotics environments allowing faster, more accurate sim-to-real research and development. The goal is to accelerate global expansion of physical AI systems, including humanoid, industrial, service, and healthcare robots.

“Accelerating the development of next-generation autonomous systems requires high-fidelity simulation and seamless hardware integration to bridge the gap between virtual training and real-world deployment,” said Deepu Talla, Vice President of Robotics and Edge AI at NVIDIA. “The integration of STMicroelectronics’ sensor and actuator technologies with NVIDIA Isaac Sim, Holoscan Sensor Bridge and Jetson platforms provides developers with a unified foundation to build, simulate and deploy physical AI at scale.”

Per the press release, the first available deliverables include the integration of Leopard’s depth camera enabled by ST with the NVIDIA HSB and the high-fidelity model of an ST IMU into NVIDIA’s Isaac Sim ecosystem. While utilizing the NVIDIA HSB, designers can combine, homogenize, synchronize, and simplify data acquisition and logging from multiple ST sensors and actuators for creating high‑fidelity NVIDIA Isaac models.

The objective is to simplify the connections of ST sensors and actuators to NVIDIA Jetson platforms through pre-integrated solutions for combining STM32 MCUs, advanced sensors (including IMUs, imagers, and ToF devices) and motor‑control solutions, primarily for humanoid robot designs.

As an example, Leopard Imaging’s stereo depth camera for robots uses ST imaging, depth and motion-sensing technologies to support design within Physical AI OEMs, academic research groups, and the industrial robotics community.

“ST is well engaged within the robotics community, providing robust support and a well-established ecosystem," said Rino Peruzzi, Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Americas & Global Key Account Organization at STMicroelectronics. "Our collaboration with NVIDIA aims to unleash the next wave of cutting-edge robotics innovation with developer and customer experience streamlined at every step, from the inception of AI algorithms to the seamless integration of sensors and actuators. This will accelerate the evolution of sophisticated AI-driven physical platforms.”

For more information, visit st.com.