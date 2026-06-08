Mouser Product of the Week: Microchip Technology dsPIC33AK Digital Signal Controllers (DSCs)

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

DC/DC converters, DC/AC, motor control, advanced sensor interfacing, high-performance embedded control, and many other applications require flexible, high-performance, and real-time precision control. These capabilities can be leveraged by a solution designed to support complex, mathematical computations like a digital signal processor, with the versatility of a microcontroller.

The dsPIC33AK Digital Signal Controllers (DSCs) from Microchip Technology support the previously mentioned applications and capabilities with quick control loop computations using multiple sensor inputs, as well as DP-FPU, enhanced pipelining, high-speed analog peripherals, and advanced peripherals.

The Microchip Technology dsPIC33AK DSCs in Action

The dsPIC33AK DSCs feature a high-performance dsPIC33A DSP/CISC CPU supporting a 32-bit comprehensive instruction set and 16-bit dsPIC33 core compatibility. It also supports 24-bit non-paged linear data/flash and 16-bit/32-bit instructions for code size and performance.

Additional features that aid in the DSC's ability to make fast calculations are the 32-bit wide data paths, the single and double precision floating-point unit (FPU) coprocessor, sixteen 32-bit working registers, dual 72-bit accumulators supporting 32-bit and 16-bit fixed-point DSP operations, and eight-level deep working register, accumulator register, and floating point register contexts.

For real-time control and system integration, the dsPIC33AK DSCs include high-current sink/source capable I/Os, programmable weak pull-up and pull-down resistors

programmable open-drain outputs, edge or level change notification interrupt on I/O pins, peripheral pin select (PPS) remappable pins, multiple interrupt vectors with individual programmable priority, five external interrupt pins, selectable oscillator options, and much more.

Getting Started with Microchip Technology’s dsPIC33AK DSCs

The Microchip DSCs support advanced motor control and power with four PWM generators, eight PWM outputs, up to 2.5ns PWM resolution, support for BLDC, PMSM, ACIM, SRM, and stepper motors, and fault and current-limit inputs.

For functional safety and embedded security, the DSCs offer integrated hardware safety features like flash error-correcting code (ECC), RAM ECC, IO pin integrity monitors, clock monitoring, deadman timer (DMT), cyclic redundancy check (CRC), and watchdog timer (WDT). Additionally, secure boot and secure firmware updates, secure debug, and disable entry into debug, and other security features are supported.

The solution also meets ISO 26262 (ASIL B), IEC 61508 (SIL 2), and IEC 60730 (Class B) functional safety requirements.

For more information, visit: https://www.mouser.com/new/microchip/microchip-dspic33ak-dscs/