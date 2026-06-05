Embedded Computing Design

Ayar Labs Joins NVIDIA NVLink Fusion Ecosystem

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

June 05, 2026

News

Image Credit: Ayar Labs

Ayar Labs is joining the NVIDIA NVLink Fusion ecosystem by making its solutions optically and electrically compatible with NVIDIA optical and SerDes technologies enabling hyperscalers and system designers to build optically connected AI infrastructure around NVIDIA’s NVLink Fusion platform and partner ecosystem.

“AI infrastructure is being co-designed from the ground up, and customers need more options to scale performance efficiently as bandwidth continues to rise,” said Mark Wade, CEO at Ayar Labs. “By joining the NVIDIA NVLink Fusion ecosystem, we’re introducing co-packaged optics as a foundational building block for customers deploying heterogeneous compute in NVIDIA AI factories.”

Ayar Labs’ CPO is engineered to address scaling limits by bringing high-bandwidth, low-latency, power-efficient connectivity to NVLink Fusion architectures. This facilitates customers wishing to enhance design headroom as bandwidth requirements expand and electrical constraints increase.

Gaining from the collaboration, users are aided in the deployment of heterogeneous compute, including custom silicon, within NVIDIA rack-scale platforms while preserving NVLink-based architecture investments. According to the press release, NVLink Fusion delivers a gateway for integrating custom CPUs and XPUs into NVIDIA’s rack-scale architecture and ecosystem.

“NVLink Fusion, combined with Ayar Labs’ CPO technology, gives customers more options to build heterogeneous AI factories,” said Ashish Karandikar, Vice President at NVIDIA. “By expanding the NVLink Fusion ecosystem with Ayar Labs’ optical connectivity, innovators can scale bandwidth and bring heterogeneous AI infrastructure to market faster.”

Ayar Labs will work with clients to align CPO integration with NVLink Fusion deployments, including system architecture, validation requirements, and platform timelines.

For more information, visit www.ayarlabs.com.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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