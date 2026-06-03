Taiwan Excellence Showcases Taiwan’s Full-Chain AI Ecosystem at COMPUTEX 2026

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Image Credit: Taiwan Excellence As AI continues moving from technological momentum to practical implementation, Taiwan Excellence is highlighting how Taiwanese companies are contributing across the AI value chain at COMPUTEX 2026, from core enabling technologies and computing infrastructure to smart systems and human-centered applications.

Under the theme “Taiwan AI Island,” Taiwan Excellence will showcase Taiwan’s full-chain AI ecosystem through 44 award-winning products and solutions, offering a comprehensive look at how Taiwanese innovations are helping power the next phase of global AI deployment.

Key highlights include:

James C.F. Huang, Chairman of TAITRA, shared that Taiwan Excellence brings together products and solutions that demonstrate how Taiwanese companies are contributing across the AI ecosystem, from core enabling technologies to applications designed for everyday use.

AI in Action: Edge AI and autonomous systems from TECHMAN ROBOT, GIO, AiSeed Tech, and m’AI Touch.

Scaling Up AI Leaders: AI computing and infrastructure-related innovations from ASUS and DELTA.

Core Foundations: AI micro-infrastructure and components from CONQUER and FINETEK, supporting next-generation AI servers and data centers.

High-Tech Meets VOGUE: Taiwan Excellence’s first collaboration with VOGUE, transforming the pavilion into an immersive “Tech Gallery” that connects deep-tech innovation with design, lifestyle, and user experience.

The Taiwan Excellence Pavilion will be open from June 2–5, 2026 at Booth L2006, Area L Lobby, Light Gallery, 4F, Hall 1, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center (TaiNEX 1).