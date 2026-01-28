Embedded Computing Design

GÖPEL electronic to Highlight Video Dragon and FlashFOX at embedded world Germany 2026

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

January 28, 2026

News

Image Credit: GÖPEL

GÖPEL electronic will highlight its hardware and software systems for electrical testing and industrial applications in Hall 4, Booth 320 at this year’s embedded world Germany taking place from March 10-12, 2026.

Video Dragon

GÖPEL electronic’s Video Dragon is a Test solution for embedded vision enabling high-resolution industrial cameras, display systems, and imaging units to be validated for all common image data and transmission standards. Combined in one solution is a frame grabber and frame generator allowing acquisition, analysis, and output of video data in a continuous workflow.

The solution features a modular hardware design, flexible sideband communication, and intuitive application software. For customization, it utilizes project-specific contact units, such as needle adapters for precise application needs. Video Dragon delivers reliable testing stability in continuous operation, pixel quality, interface compatibility, and timing. Video Dragon is ideal for automotive, medical, and safety-related industries.

FlashFOX

FlashFOX is a universal programmer with a new dual-channel version. The programmer supports two asynchronous parallel channels and four independently integrated power supplies for the targets to be programmed.

It adds to the existing 4- and 8-channel versions for small series, manual production stations, or development applications.

Additional Booth Highlights

GÖPEL electronic is demonstrating the EJS-Coach multifunctional demo board to exhibit the flexible applications of boundary scan and the proven SYSTEM CASCON software. When combined with the variable BoardGrabber board holder, a variety of embedded JTAG circumstances can be simulated accurately.

Also presented will be the JULIET Series 3, a professional JTAG/boundary scan tester ideal for production. It is a combination of system electronics and DUT adaptation via interchangeable cartridges in a single device.

For more information, visit goepel.com/en/embedded-jtag-solutions/solutions/for-the-production/stand-alone-system/flashfox.

Learn about all the latest news and articles about embedded world.

Secure your free ticket, click here.

Exhibiting at embedded world?  Download our Marketer's Guide to embedded world.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Debug & Test
Automotive
Healthcare
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Machine Vision
Topic Tags
Analog & Power
Embedded Executive: Energy Harvesting Replaces Batteries/Traditional Power Sources | WePower Technologies

January 28, 2026

MORE
Industrial
Stay Competitive in Manufacturing with Customer Satisfaction

January 26, 2026

MORE
Storage
Image Credit: Greenliant
Greenliant Samples NVMe NANDrive EX Series BGA SSDs for Mission-Critical Applications

December 23, 2025

MORE
HPC/Datacenters
Image Credit: Accenture
Accenture to Purchase 65% of DLB, Boosting AI Data Center Engineering and Consulting

December 17, 2025

MORE