GÖPEL electronic to Highlight Video Dragon and FlashFOX at embedded world Germany 2026

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: GÖPEL GÖPEL electronic will highlight its hardware and software systems for electrical testing and industrial applications in Hall 4, Booth 320 at this year’s embedded world Germany taking place from March 10-12, 2026.

Video Dragon

GÖPEL electronic’s Video Dragon is a Test solution for embedded vision enabling high-resolution industrial cameras, display systems, and imaging units to be validated for all common image data and transmission standards. Combined in one solution is a frame grabber and frame generator allowing acquisition, analysis, and output of video data in a continuous workflow.

The solution features a modular hardware design, flexible sideband communication, and intuitive application software. For customization, it utilizes project-specific contact units, such as needle adapters for precise application needs. Video Dragon delivers reliable testing stability in continuous operation, pixel quality, interface compatibility, and timing. Video Dragon is ideal for automotive, medical, and safety-related industries.

FlashFOX

FlashFOX is a universal programmer with a new dual-channel version. The programmer supports two asynchronous parallel channels and four independently integrated power supplies for the targets to be programmed.

It adds to the existing 4- and 8-channel versions for small series, manual production stations, or development applications.

Additional Booth Highlights

GÖPEL electronic is demonstrating the EJS-Coach multifunctional demo board to exhibit the flexible applications of boundary scan and the proven SYSTEM CASCON software. When combined with the variable BoardGrabber board holder, a variety of embedded JTAG circumstances can be simulated accurately.

Also presented will be the JULIET Series 3, a professional JTAG/boundary scan tester ideal for production. It is a combination of system electronics and DUT adaptation via interchangeable cartridges in a single device.

For more information, visit goepel.com/en/embedded-jtag-solutions/solutions/for-the-production/stand-alone-system/flashfox.

