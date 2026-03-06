Embedded Computing Design

NXP i.MX 95–Driven OSM Module from Solectrix Medical Targets Advanced Diagnostic Systems at embedded world

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

March 06, 2026

News

Image Credit: Solectrix Medical

At embedded world Germany, Solectrix Medical (Hall 4A, Booth 152) will exhibit an Open Standard Module (OSM) in the Size-M format based on the NXP i.MX 95 applications processor. The module was designed for a leader in the medical industry as part of its system strategy for diagnostic devices.

The OSM specification is a standard for solderable BGA mini modules. BGA design allows integration of added interfaces in a smaller footprint. The Size-M module offers 476 pins in an area of 30 mm × 45 mm.

The NXP i.MX 95 multi-core architecture combines up to six Arm Cortex-A55, Cortex-M7, and Cortex-M33 processors with support for a dedicated 8 eTOPS Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for AI acceleration. Included interfaces are PCIe Gen3, USB 3.0, and dual 1 GbE Ethernet, making it a versatile option for high-performing application environments.

Available is a Solectrix created customized board support package for Linux and Android Board Support Package (AOSP). The package is engineered to specific requirements of customer's product line and regulatory requirements for medical devices. Per the press release, Solectrix manages the entire hardware and software lifecycle as part of a long-term partnership.

For more information visit solectrix.de/en/.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

