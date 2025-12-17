Accenture to Purchase 65% of DLB, Boosting AI Data Center Engineering and Consulting

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Accenture

Accenture has agreed to acquire a 65 percent interest in US-based AI data center engineering and consulting firm DLB Associates and its affiliated companies (collectively “DLB”). The purchase will extend Accenture’s end-to-end data center abilities.

“The data center industry is experiencing significant growth amid an unprecedented push for scaling and DLB is at the forefront of helping clients quickly navigate every stage of the development lifecycle,“ said David Quirk, CEO, DLB. “We selected Accenture to unleash our ability to match that scale and help support clients through value creation and joint ideation for next generation AI data center—at pace.”

According to the press release, once the transaction is completed, DLB’s employees, led by David Quirk and Neil Chauhan, will join Accenture‘s Industry X practice, augmenting its infrastructure and capital projects (I&CP) capabilities.

Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture commented, “Along with DLB's deep expertise, Accenture will offer an end-to-end capability from the earliest stages of conceptual design and strategic site development through to advanced engineering, rapid deployment, and operational performance. This approach will ensure our clients can meet the ever-increasing demands of AI with speed, scale and reliability.”

For more information, visit accenture.com/us-en.