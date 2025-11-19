Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: RISC-V Works Great At Low Power Levels, Too | Upbeat Technology

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

November 19, 2025

Podcast

Embedded Executive: RISC-V Works Great At Low Power Levels, Too | Upbeat Technology

Most of the RISC-V offerings that I’ve seen have been pushing very high performance, with lots of cores and lots of chips. Upbeat Technology is taking a different tack by looking at very low power levels. 

In my discussion with Jerry Chen, Founder and CEO of Upbeat Technology, he explains the reasons for that approach, and, as you’ll hear, he tells it like it is and explains why the company partnered with SiFive. 

The applications that make sense for the Upbeat offering include drones, always-on IoT, wearables, drones/UAVs, smart audio, predictive maintenance, and edge-AI sensors, basically anything battery-powered. Hear our discussion on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
DevTalk Embedded Executive Embedded Insiders

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

Categories
Open Source - RISC-V & Open Source IP
IoT
Automotive
SOAFEE Blueprint: VicOne Drives Vehicle Cybersecurity with Edge AI

November 10, 2025

MORE
IoT
Image Credit: Decenta
Decenta Deploys S25-ARLS-WA02 with Intel Core Ultra for the Edge

November 19, 2025

MORE
Networking & 5G
Product of the Week: Infineon Technologies’ AIROC CYW55913 Connected Microcontroller

November 17, 2025

MORE
HPC/Datacenters
The Power Problem Behind AI Data Center Performance

November 11, 2025

MORE