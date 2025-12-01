Mouser Product of the Week: STMicroelectronics ST67W Wi-Fi 6/BLUETOOTH 5.4/Thread Modules

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Requirements for wireless connectivity in embedded IoT and industrial environments are driven by demands for increased performance, low-cost, robust long-term operation, and efficient networking and connectivity in smart home, smart appliance, healthcare, and industrial IoT applications.

Designed to support and simplify the development of next-generation wireless solutions for industrial and consumer IoT applications are the STMicroelectronics ST67W Wi-Fi 6 / BLUETOOTH 5.4 / Thread Modules built on Qualcomm Technologies' processor. The modules integrate three wireless technologies: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth Low Energy 5.4, and Thread with support for the Matter protocol over Wi-Fi for future-proof connectivity.

The ST67W Wi-Fi 6/BLUETOOTH 5.4/Thread Modules in Action

The compact, energy-efficient solution combines the previously mentioned Qualcomm chipset and an external STM32 host MCU running applications, as they each handle different parts of the system.

Designed to operate as an IoT connectivity transceiver, the all-in-one STMicroelectronics ST67W modules are self-contained and pre-certified to mandatory specifications and feature a 32-lead LGA package.

The modules individually support an embedded 40 MHz high-precision crystal, all RF components for transmission and reception matching network, including an antenna filter, and three variants: embedded antenna (-B version), RF connector (-U version), and RF pin output (-P version).

For optimal performance, the ST67W modules support up to 20 dBm output power, an embedded 40 MHz crystal for ideal RF performance, and Wi-Fi and BLE certification for compliance. The modules also feature integrated resources such as 4 MB of embedded Flash with full OTA update capability and the aforementioned 32-lead LGA package with an integrated RF front-end.

For security, the wireless solution is equipped with hardware cryptographic acceleration and PSA Certified Level 1 for device security, as well as a security system encryption engine and secure boot and FOTA (firmware over-the-air).

Getting Started with the ST67W Modules

For further device development, the STMicroelectronics modules are ideal for STM32 developers, supporting simple integration with any STM32 MCU/MPU. The independent, self-contained host MCU/MPU can update via its own RF subsystem, meaning the module can update without dependency.

The ST67W wireless solution modules are part of ST’s 10-year longevity program for long-term availability, and ensure fast time-to-market with integrated features and pre-certification targets.

