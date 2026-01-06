Seyond to Showcase Innovative LiDAR at CES 2026

By Seyond Engineers

Image Credit: Seyond At CES 2026, Seyond will showcase the next chapter of LiDAR innovation with an immersive two-level booth designed to demonstrate how 3D sensing is reshaping mobility, robotics, and intelligent infrastructure. Our booth will feature dedicated meeting spaces on both the upper and lower floors to support deeper conversations with customers, partners, and media, while the main floor will highlight our latest product releases, live LiDAR demos, and a full-scale autonomous logistics vehicle integrated with our Robin W.

1. Two-Level Booth Experience With Integrated Meeting Spaces

Building on the success of last year’s layout, we are bringing back our signature two-floor booth design. The upper level will house a private meeting room for in-depth strategic discussions, while a second meeting room at the lower level offers convenient access for walk-ins and scheduled sessions. This structure allows our team to host more customer engagements throughout the show while maintaining a seamless flow between demos and conversations.

2. Live Display: Customer’s Autonomous Logistics RoboVan Featuring Robin W

To demonstrate real-world applications of our technology, our booth will feature a customer’s full-size autonomous logistics delivery RoboVan equipped with Seyond’s Robin W LiDAR. The vehicle showcases how our sensor technology enables precise perception for last-mile delivery, fleet automation, and warehouse-to-consumer logistics. Visitors will be able to see the integrated system up close and understand how Robin W enhances safety, navigation, and operational efficiency in autonomous mobility.

3. Global Debut: Fully Solid-State LiDAR – Hummingbird Series (Mass-Production Ready)

One of the major highlights of our CES presence will be the debut of our new fully solid-state LiDAR line: Hummingbird D1. As the next generation of high-performance, solid-state sensor, the Hummingbird D1 series brings breakthrough capabilities designed for both OEM automotive programs and advanced robotics platforms.

Key features include:

Fully solid-state electronic scanning for higher reliability, long-term durability, and immunity to vibration.

Extremely compact design that allows flexible placement and seamless integration into challenging form factors.

An ultra-wide 140° × 100° field of view, delivering expansive perception with minimal blind spot (<10 cm).

Optimized options for different markets: Hummingbird D1 – engineered for OEM automotive integration. Hummingbird D1-R – purpose-built for robotics and autonomous mobile systems.



CES attendees will be the first to see the Hummingbird series in person, offering a look at how fully solid-state LiDAR is transforming safety, intelligence, and autonomy.

4. Product Demos: Robin e1X and Hummingbird

Our booth will feature live demo of two of our latest products:

Robin e1X – The newest evolution of our industry-leading long-range LiDAR family. Visitors will be able to experience its enhanced performance, improved range, and refined point cloud quality optimized for autonomous driving, smart cities, and large-scale system deployments.

Hummingbird – Alongside the product debut, we will showcase a real-time demonstration of the Hummingbird solid-state LiDAR. Attendees can observe its wide field of view, dense point cloud, and fast response, providing an inside look at the next generation of compact, durable, fully solid-state sensing.

These demos will allow visitors to see how Seyond’s full product ecosystem supports a wide range of applications, from mobility and robotics to intelligent transportation systems and next-generation physical AI.

