AMD to Showcase x86, FPGA & SoC for AI at embedded world

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

March 06, 2026

At Embedded World, AMD will be showcasing its x86 Embedded processors and adaptive FPGAs and SoCs delivering scalable, power-efficient AI compute performance for automotive, industrial, and physical AI solutions at the edge. 

As AI extends from the cloud into the physical world, AMD is ready to lead the next frontier in physical AI—where intelligence meets the real-time demands of machines, vehicles, and robots that perceive, decide, and safely act in real-time. AMD is uniquely positioned to power physical AI as the only company combining high-performance x86 CPUs/APUs, adaptive FPGAs and SoCs, GPUs, NPUs, and custom AI silicon under one portfolio.

"AMD Embedded has transformed into the industry’s most comprehensive and scalable adaptive computing portfolio—spanning high-performance x86 CPUs and APUs, adaptive FPGAs and SoCs, and expanding into semi-custom silicon," said Salil Raje, SVP & GM, Adaptive & Embedded Computing Group at AMD. "We are uniquely positioned to power the era of physical AI, where intelligent systems must perceive, decide, and act in real time with absolute reliability. With the strongest embedded roadmap in our history, AMD is driving the next generation of edge innovation and accelerating growth across industrial, automotive, robotics, and beyond."

AMD will be introducing an expanded portfolio of x86 Embedded processors delivering real-time AI processing, deterministic performance, and long-term reliability in always-on environments for industrial automation, mobile robotics, and other AI-driven edge applications.

AMD booth will be in Hall 5, Stand #5-135.

Booth demos will feature:

  • Automotive solutions with advanced AI-based perception and in-vehicle experiences for next generation SDV platforms 
  • Compute platforms for Physical AI to enable low latency compute at the edge
  • Intelligent healthcare solutions delivering real-time imaging that enhances diagnostic speed and precision
  • Cloud-to-Edge development systems to scale developer productivity  

For more information on AMD Embedded business, visit: Embedded Computing Solutions.

