Dracula Technologies Debuts LAYER V2.0 OPV at CES 2026

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Dracula Technologies Dracula Technologies will exhibit LAYER V2.0 at CES 2026, its updated organic photovoltaic (OPV) technology that delivers a 30 percent increase in overall performance when juxtaposed with the prior generation. LAYER V2.0 supports higher power output for similar surface area, or comparable performance from a reduced module footprint.

“With LAYER V2.0, we are taking a major step forward in making light energy harvesting a practical and scalable power source for real-world IoT applications,” said Sadok Ben Dkhil, Chief Technology Officer at Dracula Technologies. “This new generation removes key limitations around size, performance, and cost, enabling more autonomous, durable, and sustainable connected devices without compromising reliability or design. With improved performance and new aesthetic options, OEMs now have greater freedom to integrate energy harvesting seamlessly into their products.”

According to the press release, the performance improvement in LAYER V2.0 is made possible by an innovative proprietary OPV ink, developed to combine enhanced light absorption with higher conversion efficiency.

Using an inkjet printer, the ink is printed on the substrate to create a durable and efficient active area layer that supports custom cell shapes at production scale delivering a 30 percent overall performance increase, including under low indoor light conditions dominated by LED lighting.



LAYER V2.0 sees copper bus bars being replaced with fine screen-printed silver bus bars for seamless implementation of the device using fixed industrial processes, while regulating inactive areas and providing a uniform visual appearance.

Its energy harvesting is sustainable for a variety of use cases including asset tracking, smart buildings, industrial IoT, and consumer smart devices.

Benefits:

Advanced power at similar module size, facilitating enhanced sensing, processing, or data transmission

Reduced module surface for the same power output

Improved Aesthetics and Simplified Integration

Dracula Technologies will showcase LAYER V2.0 at CES 2026 Unveiled, before exhibiting it at CES 2026 in the French Tech Pavilion, booth 60401.

For more information, visit https://dracula-technologies.com.

