The Road to embedded world: Infineon Accelerates Edge AI and Power Design with PSOC MCUs

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: Infineon During embedded world Germany (March 10–12, Nuremberg), Infineon Technologies will showcase its latest PSOC microcontrollers, tools, and DEEPCRAFT AI Suite. Stop by Hall 4A, Booth 138 to explore new solutions across many applications and learn ways to accelerate your time-to-market on designs and AI/ML models.

What’s new?

ModusToolbox Power Suite

On display will be the new ModusToolbox Power Suite, a comprehensive software platform for digital power conversion designs based on PSOC Control C3 MCUs enabling faster time-to-market. Power Suite includes easy-to-use power conversion libraries, graphical user interfaces (GUIs), visualization tools, and application examples.

All features are integrated into the ModusToolbox ecosystem, delivering a simple and comprehensive evaluation experience for digital power conversion designs in applications such as data centers, telecommunications, industrial switch-mode power supplies (SMPS), electric vehicle chargers, robotics, and solar photovoltaic (PV) applications.

PSOC Edge E84 Smart HMI Kit

The PSOC Edge E84 Smart HMI Kit helps you design and develop next- generation Machine Learning (ML) edge devices. It supports rapid prototyping and evaluation of next-gen Edge AI applications while also providing a variety of sensors and interfaces to begin HMI and AI designs in an application-centric form factor.

According to the company, the kit accelerates your time-to-market by enabling ML/AI-power application designs, built on a robust ecosystem, comprehensive documentation, and full use of Infineon’s ModusToolbox software, including its DEEPCRAFT AI Suite integration.

Infineon Demos

Demonstrations will include how the PSOC Edge E84 Smart HMI Kit helps in the creation of high-performance human-machine interface applications. Infineon will have a smart thermostat demo for visitors to witness the kit in a real-world use case.

The PSOC Edge EVK and DEEPCRAFT Studio demonstration will explain how the platform streamlines ML model development, easing the challenges of taking Edge AI to production. DEEPCRAFT AI Suite experts will be available to discuss how they can help you reach your Edge AI goals.

Infineon will have three demos exhibiting the PSOC Control C3 MCUs

The Hoover and liquid level demo features a PSOC 4 Multi-Sense solution, which integrates capacitive sensing, inductive sensing, and liquid level sensing onto a single chip. It highlights the prowess of Infineon’s CAPSENSE and intuitive sensing capabilities, enabling the innovation of a wide range of applications requiring advanced sensing capabilities.

Presentations:

PSOC Multi-Sense – "Harnessing the Power of Infineon's CAPSENSE and Intuitive Sensing"

Speaker: Vibheesh Bharathan, Head of PSOC Multi-Sense MCUs

Vibheesh Bharathan, Head of PSOC Multi-Sense MCUs Topic: Covers the capabilities of PSOC Multi-Sense and how it can be used to create innovative applications.

Covers the capabilities of PSOC Multi-Sense and how it can be used to create innovative applications. Date and time: Tuesday, March 10 at 11am at Hall 3 / Booth 3-611

"Driving the Future of AI at the Edge: Accelerating Product Intelligence with PSOC Edge MCUs"

Topic: Infineon’s vision for the future of Edge AI with you and explore how PSOC Edge can help you achieve your goals.

Infineon’s vision for the future of Edge AI with you and explore how PSOC Edge can help you achieve your goals. Speaker: Eduardo Montanez, Head of PSOC Edge and Edge AI

Eduardo Montanez, Head of PSOC Edge and Edge AI Date and Time: Thursday, March 12 at 10am at Hall 3 / Booth 3-6113

“Develop high-performance GaN-based motor control solutions”

Topic: Covers the motor control market and application trends, integrated MCU and GaN power solutions, and an easy-to-use software ecosystem that shortens development cycles.

Covers the motor control market and application trends, integrated MCU and GaN power solutions, and an easy-to-use software ecosystem that shortens development cycles. Speaker: Josef Bartolot, Head of PSOC Control microcontroller segment

Josef Bartolot, Head of PSOC Control microcontroller segment Date and time: Thursday, March 12 at 2pm in Hall 3A / Booth 3A-631

“From cloud-first to edge-native: rethinking AI for the next billion devices.”

Topic: Latest developments in microcontrollers and Edge AI on

Latest developments in microcontrollers and Edge AI on Speaker: Sarah Hemmer, CEO of Imagimob, an Infineon Technologies company,

Sarah Hemmer, CEO of Imagimob, an Infineon Technologies company, Date and Time: March 11 at 3pm at Hall 3A / Booth 3A-631.

Workshops

Two workshops: How to run DEEPCRAFT Edge AI models on PSOC Edge MCUs, utilizing /IOTCONNECT

Topics: Gives developers hands-on experience with our latest technologies

Date and Time: Thursday, March 12 at 10 AM and 11:30 AM, at the Farnell booth, Hall 3A, booth 119.

Register now: https://uk.farnell.com/mc/farnell-exhibitions/2026/embedded-world/registration/infineon-edge-ai

Bonus! Take home your own development kit while supplies last!

For more information, visit infineon.com/.

Learn about all the latest news and articles about embedded world.

Secure your free ticket, click here.

Exhibiting at embedded world? Download our Marketer's Guide to embedded world.