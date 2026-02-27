Embedded Computing Design

embedded world Germany: NEXCOM Introduces APPC C21-01 Fanless Panel PCs to Bridge Industrial Automation and Edge AI

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

February 27, 2026

Image Credit: NEXCOM

NEXCOM will introduce its tough multi-purpose APPC C21-01 series fanless panel PCs built to meet the growing demands of AI-enabled edge computing and smart factory environments at embedded world Germany. NEXCOM’s booth (Hall 3, Booth 3-341) will display live demos of products focusing on the motto “Unleashing the Ingenuity of Software-Defined Edge Computing”, to emphasize the transformative potential of SD Edge Computing across AIoT and AI applications. The APPC C21-01 series acts as a high-performance bridge between industrial automation and intelligent data processing.

The APPC 160/210 C21 panel PCs leverage the Intel Core Ultra 5 125U (Meteor Lake-U) processor allowing faster real-time analytics and intelligent control at the network edge. Available in two panel configurations, the 15.6-inch APPC160 C21 and the 21.5-inch APPC210 C21. The slim, modular chassis streamlines system integration without compromising durability for industrial deployments.

Both models have front panes that are IP65-rated and feature a Full HD (1920 × 1080) narrow-bezel display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The interface utilizes 10-point projected capacitive (P-Cap) touch technology for intuitive operator control and visualization.

According to the press release, when paired with NEXCOM’s NexVIC series, a web-based IIoT asset management suite, these computers enable remote hardware monitoring and allows design teams to build customized automation workflows through an intuitive low-code, drag-and-drop interface, enhancing operation efficiency in AI-driven smart manufacturing.

The APPC 160/210 C21 panel PCs provide four Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports, multiple USB ports. Dual RS-232/485 COM ports allow seamless integration with PLCs, sensors, and legacy equipment. M.2 and mini-PCIe slots accommodate wireless modules, additional storage, or specialized I/O.

Supporting Windows 10 IoT and Windows 11 IoT, and Ubuntu Linux, the APPCxx0 C21-01 Series includes a built-in TPM 2.0 for hardware-based security. The series has relevant CE approvals and FCC Class A certification, and with long-lifecycle support, offers a secure, future-ready platform for next-generation HMI and edge AI control applications.

For more information, visit www.nexcom.com/news/Detail/embedded-world-2026

