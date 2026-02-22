Embedded Computing Design

The Road to embedded world: BIWIN ePoP5X Combines LPDDR5X and eMMC for Space-Constrained AI Devices

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

February 22, 2026

Image Credit: BIWIN

Visitors to BIWIN’s booth (#1-140) at embedded world Germany will see the ePoP5X that combines LPDDR5X DRAM and eMMC storage into a single package, all facilitated by BIWIN's innovative multi-die stacking, ultra-thin die processing, and heterogeneous multi-chip integration technologies.

Due to its size of just 8.0 mm × 9.5 mm and a thinness of just 0.54 mm, the ePoP5x is ideal for space-constrained devices such as AI-powered AR glasses or smartwatches. Its size saves up to 75 percent of space on the PCB and can be mounted directly on the SoC. Capacity options of 64 GB eMMC combined with 2 GB / 3 GB / 4 GB LPDDR5X provide a balance between size, performance, and scalability.

The ePoP5X delivers quick content loading and efficient processing of high-frequency workloads with its support for HS400 high-speed mode and 16n / 32n-bit prefetch architectures. It reaches data transfer rates up to 400 MB/s, with the LPDDR5X delivering data rates of up to 8533 Mbps.

According to BIWIN, the "5X" in the product name refers to the LPDDR5X standard that enables the process of visual data and the ability to run AI algorithms in real-time for applications such as AR glasses. The ePoP5X undergoes reliability testing and offers full process quality traceability, delivering resistance to drops and long-term wear, making it a solid foundation for the large-scale deployment of next-generation AI AR systems.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

