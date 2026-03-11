embedded world Germany 2026 Best-in-Show: Winners

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Story

All entries are judged using a 15-point rubric that assesses design excellence, relative performance, and market impact/disruption. Judging is managed by the ECD Content Team.

AI & Machine Learning:

Altera’s AI assist sensor solutions enable low latency plus performance, security, and I/O interfaces for real-time applications. The FPGA implements pre-processing, filtering, fusing, and moving data to the GPU for image signal processing (ISP) and AI. The Holoscan Sensor Bridge reference design features low-latency 4K camera ingest, Agilex 5 FPGA’s integrated MIPI D-PHY ingests camera data & replicates 6 streams (capable up to 28 MIPI streams), NVIDIA Hololink IP in the FPGA packetizes frames and uses GPUDirect RDMA transfers directly to GPU memory via 25G Ethernet, and Holoscan operators implement the ISP & AI inference.

Falcon Vehicle System from Connect Tech, a global leader in embedded and Edge AI computing, is a production-ready, IP67-rated Edge AI platform powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX, purpose-built for agriculture, construction, and mining. Engineered for direct vehicle integration, Falcon enables Physical AI in the field and on modern construction sites with real-time perception, decision-making, and autonomous control at the Edge. Proven with leading heavy equipment OEMs, Falcon delivers sustained AI performance in motion through a rugged, fanless architecture designed to withstand dust, vibration, moisture, and extreme temperatures in demanding environments.

ECS-DoT is an AI-enabled SoC for power-efficient, real-time edge processing. Built for rapid-wake sensor processing in power-constrained devices, it integrates a RISC-V CPU, NPU, sensor hub, and on-chip memory within an event-driven architecture. This enables near-instantaneous inference latency and sub-milliwatt operation. By processing audio, motion, and environmental data locally, ECS-DoT supports continuous functions such as wake-word detection and activity recognition with minimal battery drain or cloud reliance. Optimized for wearables, drones, and embedded systems, it delivers more intelligence per watt, extending uptime while maintaining real-time performance.

The Tiny Titan Pluto XZU20 is an ultra-compact, high-performance embedded intelligence module powered by AMD Zynq UltraScale+ technology. With a mini form factor, measuring only 30 × 30 mm, Pluto combines embedded intelligence and portability, accelerating the development of compact, low-power applications. Suitable for robotics, medical smart devices, industrial controls, and sensing and vision systems, this tiny but powerful SoC delivers embedded intelligence at the edge. It enables real-time image and data processing directly on the device, reducing latency, bandwidth usage, and cloud dependence - reflecting Enclustra’s focus as an Edge Solutions company.

Computer Boards, Systems, Components & Peripherals

The ASRock Industrial iEP-5010G-DCN is a fanless industrial IoT controller designed as a stable platform for hazardous and harsh industrial environments. Powered by the Intel® Atom® x6425RE processor, it features flexible IOs, FDO-enabled deployment, and IEC-61499 open automation. Designed for extreme conditions, the system supports -40~70°C wide operating temperatures, high-altitude deployment up to 3000 meters, wide-range DC power input, and long-term lifecycle availability. Certified for IECEx, UL C1D2, and ATEX Zone 2, and compliant with EIA-364-65A Class IIIA (G3 conformal coating) and IEC 62443-aligned security design, it is purpose-built for oil and gas, chemical, and mining applications worldwide.

IBASE Technology Inc: ACS313 Advanced Edge Control System

The ACS313 is a fanless compact edge computer powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors, delivering high-performance computing with dual-channel DDR5 memory support. Designed for versatile edge deployments, it features triple 2.5GbE LAN, six USB 3.2 ports, isolated COM interfaces, and dual USB Type-C with DisplayPort Alternate Mode supporting up to 60W power delivery per port. With HDMI, dual DP++, and USB-C video outputs, it supports up to four independent displays. Four internal M.2 sockets enable storage and 4G/5G expansion, while TPM 2.0 security, voltage protection, and flexible DIN rail or wall mounting ensure reliable industrial operation.

Innodisk Corporation: Innodisk EGPL-T2F1 High-speed LAN Module

EGPL-T2F1 is a compact M.2 to dual 10GbE SFP+ network module, purpose-built for space-constrained embedded and edge systems. Powered by the Intel X710 controller, it delivers high-throughput, low-latency networking with support for DPDK and SR-IOV to accelerate data-intensive workloads. Its innovative daughter-board architecture enables easy integration into diverse system designs, while support for optical and DAC modules ensures deployment versatility. With industrial reliability and enterprise-grade performance, EGPL-T2F1 enables next-generation Edge AI, smart manufacturing, and high-speed data aggregation applications.

The Vecow TGS-2000 is the market's first stackable AI PC powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 (Panther Lake). Delivering 100 platform TOPS, it masters localized AI inference in a space-efficient NUC-sized form factor. Its innovative tool-less modular design integrates versatile I/O configurations with high-performance MXM GPU docking, allowing the system to scale from a streamlined edge controller to a high-density computing node. Engineered for space-constrained, mission-critical environments, the TGS-2000 redefines industrial flexibility, bridging the gap between compact IoT gateways and workstation-level platforms at the edge.

Dev Tools, Software & OS

The QNX General Embedded Development Platform (GEDP) is a comprehensive solution designed to accelerate the development of safe, secure, and precision-engineered robotics systems. Incorporating the proven QNX real-time operating system (RTOS), QNX GEDP provides a deterministic, unified environment for software-defined embedded software development, enabling robotics innovators to bring advanced functionality to market faster while meeting ever-evolving yet stringent safety and security requirements.

SEGGER Microcontroller: emApps

emApps is a software framework that brings application-level flexibility to embedded systems. It decouples functionality from fixed firmware by allowing small, sandboxed apps to be loaded and executed at runtime without modifying the validated core system. Apps run on a compact virtual CPU designed specifically for resource-constrained microcontrollers, providing strong isolation, high execution efficiency, and a very small footprint. emApps integrates seamlessly into existing firmware projects and enables functional extensions, updates, and customization throughout a product’s lifetime, including after deployment.

TeleCANesis is a new embedded software environment. It helps to interconnect system nodes using standardized communication interfaces and protocols. TeleCANesis reduces software bring-up costs by 70% or more, and accelerates time to market. TeleCANesis is both easy to understand and use; its tools support a wide range of bus standards, communication protocols, and HMI frameworks to handle everything needed for translating between the different communication models. The VSCode extension ‘TeleCANesis Builder’ provides a signal explorer and routing visualization, and it also automates the generation of test cases and endpoint bindings alongside seamless integration. A runtime core provides real-time control and connectivity.

NitroFS is a specialized file system built for mission-critical data. NitroFS keeps embedded systems free from corruption and data loss, even in harsh environments. Our patented copy-on-write technology ensures data is never corrupted and guarantees consistent mount times with instant recovery to a known-good state, without journal replays or disk checks. Dynamic Transaction Points provide precise control over when data is committed, reducing write amplification and extending flash lifetime. Hierarchical CRCs are used for data integrity verification, also giving early warnings of media problems that typically go undetected until it’s too late. NitroFS raises the bar for resilient storage.

HMI Touch Screens

The ADLINK STC2-MTL is a pioneering Industrial All-in-One Panel PC powered by the Intel® Core Ultra (Meteor Lake) processor. It features a unique architecture integrating CPU, GPU, and a dedicated NPU for energy-efficient Edge AI workloads. Built for harsh environments, it boasts an AUO industrial-grade display with 50,000-hour backlight life, 500-nit brightness, and an IP65-rated front panel for waterproof and dustproof protection. Featuring a 10-point PCAP touchscreen with an anti-fingerprint coating, it ensures intuitive, clear interaction. With PoE support and optional Wi-Fi/BT, it serves as a ruggedized hub for real-time, cloud-independent industrial IoT decision-making.

HPC / Data Center

ARBOR Technology Inc: EdgeX-6000

EdgeX-6000 GPU-Dense Edge AI HPC System is a high-performance platform engineered for AI inference, training, and edge HPC workloads. Powered by a single AMD EPYC Embedded 8004 Series processor with up to 64 cores and 128 threads, it utilizes 6-channel DDR5 ECC memory (up to 576GB) to deliver exceptional compute density and reliability. The system supports up to four dual-slot GPUs or eight single-slot accelerator cards, enabling massive parallel processing. Featuring front-accessible E1.S NVMe storage, rich I/O connectivity, AMD ROCm support, and MicroBMC remote management, the EdgeX-6000 is ideal for data-intensive, mission-critical edge AI applications

IoT & Connectivity

ARBOR Technology Inc: ARTS-7670

The ARTS-7670 is a rugged IP69K-rated waterproof fanless computer powered by Intel 14th/13th/12th Gen Core processors (35W/65W TDP). Designed for extreme environments, it operates reliably from -40°C to 70°C and meets MIL-STD-810H shock/vibration and E-Mark automotive standards. It features four M12 X-coded 2.5GbE PoE+ ports with a 100W power budget, dual isolated CAN FD, waterproof USB3.2 Type-C with DisplayPort, and multiple isolated serial interfaces. With 9–48V DC input, ignition control, and dTPM 2.0 security, the ARTS-7670 is ideal for rugged edge AI, transportation, and industrial IoT applications.

MediaTek Inc: MediaTek Genio Pro

Genio Pro is MediaTek’s premium offering for high-performance IoT and embedded applications. Genio Pro is built on a TSMC 3nm process and integrates an all big-core Arm v9.2 configuration with one Arm Cortex-X925, three Cortex-X4, and four Cortex-A720 cores, supporting up to 260K DMIPS of compute performance. The Arm Immortalis-G925 GPU supports 3.1 TFLOPs. Genio Pro has an 8th-generation MediaTek NPU, supporting 50+ TOPS of system-level generative AI acceleration and token generation rates of up to 23 tokens per second for LLMs as large as 7B parameters.

WIZ-IP20 is an ioPort Serial-to-Ethernet module in an RJ45-style MAG-JACK, adding Ethernet to UART/TTL devices while avoiding high-speed PCB routing. Built on WIZnet’s W55RP20 SiP, it combines RP2040 control with the W5500 hardwired TCP/IP engine for reliable 10/100 networking and minimal host load. Preloaded firmware supports TCP server/client/mixed, UDP (multicast), SSL TCP client, MQTT/MQTTS, and Modbus RTU/ASCII. Configure via Web UI, ConfigTool, or AT commands. It supports up to 921,600 bps and fits 32.5 × 16.5 × 17.3 mm. Designed for 3.3V systems, -40–85°C operation, and a 16-pin header interface.

Memory & Storage

ATP’s 6.7 mm e.MMC is a purpose-built storage solution for smart glasses and compact wearables where PCB real estate, z-height, and battery life are tightly constrained. The 6.7 x 7.2 x 0.65 mm, 125-ball FBGA package integrates seamlessly with SoCs and discrete LPDDR to enable slim, lightweight designs while preserving JEDEC 5.1/HS400 performance and compatibility. With up to 64 GB TLC or 20 GB pSLC, tuned power management firmware achieving up to 70% power conservation, and robust thermal and vibration tolerance, it balances capacity, endurance, and efficiency for daily-use wearable platforms.

BIWIN STORAGE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD: BIWIN ePoP5X

BIWIN ePoP5x integrates LPDDR5X DRAM and eMMC storage, leveraging multi-die stacking, ultra-thin die, and heterogeneous multi-chip integration for an up to 75% reduction in PCB area for compact, higher-performance designs. eMMC supports the HS400 high-speed mode with data transfer rates of up to 400 MB/s; LPDDR5X delivers data rates up to 8533 Mbps. With 16n / 32n-bit prefetch architectures, this solution handles high-frequency workloads. With a compact footprint of 8.0 mm x 9.5 mm and an exceptional thinness of 0.54 mm, this solution integrates traditionally discrete RAM and ROM into a highly miniaturized module for space-constrained edge devices.

Exascend: PI5 M.2 2280

The PI5 M.2 2280 is a groundbreaking PCIe Gen5 x4 SSD engineered for demanding industrial and enterprise environments. It delivers an industry-leading 15.36TB capacity in a compact form factor, with speeds up to 14GB/s. Achieving a massive 2.2M/500K 4K random R/W IOPS, it drastically reduces latency for cloud and big data workloads. Featuring integrated Power Loss Protection (PLP), End-to-End Data Protection, and industrial wide-temperature support (-40°C to 85°C), it ensures uncompromising data integrity for space-constrained applications where extreme density, thermal resilience, and non-negotiable performance are essential.

MEMS, Sensors & Wearables

BeagleBadge brings a new vision to wearables by combining powerful built-in sensing with unmatched expansion flexibility. With an onboard light sensor, accelerometer/gyroscope for precise position and orientation feedback, and integrated temperature and humidity monitoring, it empowers users to design intuitive, context-aware interactions. Beyond its core features, dual QWIIC, Grove, and mikroBUS headers unlock thousands of additional sensors and actuators— from pulse oximeters and UV spectroscopy to fingerprint readers, GPS, haptics, and audio. This extraordinary modularity transforms BeagleBadge into a limitless innovation platform, enabling rapid prototyping, research, and real-world solutions in health, environment, and human-machine interfaces.

Microcontrollers, Microprocessors & IP

AMD Ryzen AI Embedded P100 Series 8- and 12-core processors deliver high-performance, deterministic AI for industrial edge systems. With up to 80 TOPS of AI performance, they integrate Zen 5 CPU, RDNA 3.5 graphics, and an NPU to accelerate real-time inference across robotics, healthcare, broadcast, and more. Designed for mission-critical workloads, they support system partitioning, secure virtualization, and open-source Linux. Built for rugged environments, they operate from –40 °C to +105 °C and offer a 10-year lifecycle. This scalable, power-efficient platform simplifies AI development and deployment in thermally constrained, long-life embedded applications.

GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc: GD32H75E

The GD32H75E is an ultra-high-performance industrial automation MCU with an integrated EtherCAT SubDevice Controller, designed for real-time motion control applications. Built on a 600 MHz ARM Cortex-M7 core, it integrates large on-chip Flash and SRAM with TCM for deterministic processing. The MCU features dual Ethernet PHYs, distributed clocks with sub-microsecond synchronization accuracy, DPRAM, and rich analog and digital peripherals. Officially licensed by Beckhoff, GD32H75E enables high-precision multi-axis coordination and low-latency communication, making it ideal for servo drives, robotics, and industrial automation systems.

SCI Semiconductor: ICENI

ICENI is SCI Semiconductor’s CHERIoT-enabled MCU platform that delivers hardware-enforced memory safety for embedded systems. Built on CHERI capability-based security, ICENI enables fine-grained compartmentalization and least-privilege execution directly in silicon, helping prevent or contain common vulnerabilities such as buffer overflows and use-after-free errors. Designed for real-world MCU applications, it supports secure boot, isolated networking stacks, and protected key storage to reduce attack surface and limit blast radius. ICENI is positioned to help device manufacturers meet modern security expectations, including EU Cyber Resilience Act requirements, without requiring complete software rewrites.

Synaptics: Synaptics SYN765x AI-Native Connected Compute SoC

The Synaptics SYN765x AI-Native Connected Compute SoC is the industry’s first AI-native Wi-Fi 7 connected MCU, combining tri-band Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and Thread/Zigbee with integrated Edge AI compute on a single chip. Featuring an Arm Cortex-M52 with Helium™ DSP, a 50-GOPS Arm U55 NPU, and ultra-low-power operation, SYN765x enables advanced Wi-Fi sensing, voice, and contextual AI while reducing system cost, footprint, and design complexity for embedded and IoT applications.

Security

The Lattice MachXO5-NX TDQ FPGA family is the industry’s first secure control FPGA platform delivering full CNSA 2.0-compliant post-quantum cryptography. Built on the Lattice Nexus platform, it integrates a hardware root of trust, crypto agility, and hardened support for classical and quantum-resistant algorithms. Designed for next-generation Computing, Communications, Industrial, and Automotive applications, MachXO5-NX TDQ FPGAs deliver instant-on operation, low power consumption, and flexible key management, providing robust, future-ready control and protection across embedded, edge, and datacenter systems. The MachXO5-NX TDQ FPGA family sets a new standard for secure control by enabling trusted, post-quantum-ready designs at scale.

ONEKEY: CRA Fast Start

The Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) introduces new obligations for manufacturers and operators of digital products. CRA Fast Start helps you enter compliance quickly and pragmatically – without lengthy ramp-up phases. If you’re still unsure where you stand, we start with a structured CRA assessment. We analyze your current setup, identify gaps, and define clear next steps toward compliance. Establish a solid foundation for CRA compliance by generating SBOMs on the fly and continuously identifying, prioritizing, and managing vulnerabilities across your products and components. Ongoing monitoring ensures transparency, early risk detection, and continuous compliance with CRA requirements throughout the product lifecycle.

Thistle Technologies: Thistle Security Platform

The Thistle Security Platform secures Edge AI devices and the AI models they deploy through hardware-anchored trust, model signing, provenance tracking, and encryption in transit and at rest. Manufacturers can securely deliver and update models independently of firmware while preventing extraction and unauthorized replication. Delivered as an automated workflow that integrates into existing development pipelines in under an hour, it replaces complex custom security implementations with a repeatable deployment process for connected devices.

Test & Measurement

BootLoop is an AI agent that automates hardware-in-the-loop testing for embedded systems. It controls oscilloscopes, signal generators, and test equipment directly to validate firmware on real hardware at production scale. The agent auto-generates comprehensive test suites from datasheets, executes measurements, and catches timing bugs, sensor noise, and hardware edge cases that simulation misses. With support for hundreds of test instruments, BootLoop reduces hardware debug cycles from days to minutes, delivering hardware-tested drivers in an average of 8.5 minutes. Trusted across aerospace, automotive ADAS, EV systems, and industrial applications requiring certification-grade validation.

Parasoft C/C++test CT makes GoogleTest compliance-ready for safety-critical software by delivering the first TÜV SÜD-certified GoogleTest foundation. It eliminates months of manual qualification and allows teams to keep using the trusted GoogleTest framework. Built on a natively certified core, C/C++test CT ensures deterministic, standards-compliant test execution and extends GoogleTest with automated structural coverage, including MC/DC, requirements traceability, and centralized compliance reporting. The result is faster development with lower compliance overhead and scalable automated testing that meets standards such as ISO 26262, IEC 61508, EN 50128, and IEC 62304 while preserving developer productivity and framework openness.

Wireless

The Sub-GHz (868/915 MHz) BodyWave/Omni-Wave antenna is as a low-profile antenna developed to replace monopole and folded dipole antennas without any degradation in performance. Unlike alternative low-profile antennas, it maintains an omnidirectional radiation pattern even when placed in close proximity to the body (Sub-GHz BodyWave) or metal platforms (Sub-GHz Omni-Wave). Launching at Embedded World 2026, it is available in two form factors - an embedded SMT antenna with no PCB ground-plane keep out zone, and an external antenna designed to easily swap existing monopole and folded dipole antennas.

Nordic Semiconductor: nRF54LM20B

The nRF54LM20B is their first ultra-low-power wireless SoC to combine large on-chip memory with a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU), enabling powerful edge AI in compact, power-constrained devices. Nordic’s proprietary Axon NPU delivers up to 7x performance and 8x better efficiency than the closest competing wireless NPU, eliminating the need for discrete accelerators. With 2MB NVM and 512KB RAM, a 128 MHz Arm® Cortex-M33 processor, RISC-V coprocessor, and multi-protocol 2.4 GHz radio, it delivers leading intelligence, low-latency processing, reduced bandwidth dependence, energy efficiency, enhanced data privacy and security in a compact form factor – making advanced edge-AI a reality.

u-blox AG: ZED-X20D - u-blox X20 all-band high precision GNSS heading module

ZED-X20D is a dual-antenna, all-band GNSS heading module that delivers motion-independent, carrier-phase-based heading directly from satellite signals. Built on the innovative u-blox X20 platform, it supports all-constellation, all-band reception (L1/L2/L5/L6+L-band) and advanced RTK, PPP-RTK, and PPP correction services to ensure high availability and precision in complex environments. Unlike movement-derived heading approaches, ZED-X20D can provide deterministic heading at standstill and low speed, enabling reliable control in autonomous and automated systems. Integrated security, interference detection, and compact integration make it suitable for scalable deployment across precision agriculture, UAVs, heavy machinery, marine, and robotics navigation.