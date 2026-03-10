BeagleBoard.org Launches BeagleBadge at embedded world Germany

Chad Cox

BeagleBoard.org announced its BeagleBadge, a limitless innovation platform that brings a new vision to wearables and low-power computing. BeagleBadge follows the company’s central values of access, literacy, ownership, and longevity, ensuring users the tools needed to create. It delivers rapid prototyping, research, and real-world solutions in health, environmental monitoring, and human-machine interfaces.

BeagleBadge iinspires creativity while remaining practical and accessible, it features a 4.2″ (107mm) ePaper display with native Linux drivers, augmented by MicroPython and LVGL libraries.

BeagleBadge is loaded with built-in sensors and radios, including:

Wi-Fi 6 / BLE 5.4

LoRA Sub-GHz long-range connectivity

An accelerometer and gyroscope for precise position and orientation feedback

Integrated temperature and humidity monitoring

An ambient light sensor.

A rich user interface featuring a 4-way joystick, tactile buttons, a piezo buzzer, an RGB status LED, and dual 7-segment LED displays

Solder-Free Expansion

Not limited to the sensors integrated on board, BeagleBadge’s modularity features dual QWIIC, Grove, and mikroBUS headers allowing for plug and play sensors and actuators such as pulse oximeters and UV spectroscopy to fingerprint readers, GPS, haptics, and audio modules.

Highlights:

Processor: Texas Instruments AM62L32 Dual-core Arm Cortex-A53 running at 1.25GHz

Memory & Storage: 256MB of LPDDR4 RAM and 256Mb of OSPI flash

Wireless Connectivity: Outfitted with a BeagleMod CC3301 module for Wi-Fi 6 (2.4GHz) and Bluetooth 5.2, plus support for LoRaWAN via a Wio SX1262 module

Power: Integrated battery management with fuel gauge monitoring and a connector for a BL-5C Li-Ion battery

BeagleBadge supports Linux and Zephyr and an app store for programming examples that include integrations for Meshtastic and ActivityPub.

Whether you are a student learning to program your first IoT device or a professional engineering a complex, sensor-driven wearable for embedded world Germany, BeagleBadge provides the open, inspectable infrastructure you need to bring your ideas to life.

For more information, visit BeagleBoard.org.

