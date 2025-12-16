Cincoze MD-3000 DIN-Rail Computers Deliver Modular Expansion for Smart Manufacturing Systems

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Cincoze

Cincoze released its scalable DIN-Rail computer series, MD-3000, the first sku of the Machine Computing MAGNET product line. The MD-3000 series is designed for vision-driven smart manufacturing applications.

According to Cincoze, the MD-3000 series has four advantages over current products. Its enhanced performance is powered by a 14th Gen Intel Core CPU (35–65W), flexible expansion supports over a dozen function modules, compact design is only 150 mm high, and DIN-Rail mounting combined with two patented designs, the Dynamic Thermal Mechanism and Smart OTP (Over Temperature Protection).

Flexible I/O expansion includes the selection of 2-, 4-, or 6-slot expansion ports that can be combined with various modules, including I/O interfaces, PoE functionality, M.2 expansion slots, and 2.5-inch storage devices allowing for integration of multiple light sources, trigger signals, and image storage based on production line needs. Options for wireless transmission and communication include WiFi, GSM, GNSS, and more.

The MD-3000 operates between -40°C to 65°C and is delivered with a wide voltage range of 9–48VD. It complies with EN 61000-6-2 / 6-4 guaranteeing efficient consistency in rugged environments that include vibration, high heat, and electromagnetic interference.

For more information, visit cincoze.com/en/goods_info.php?id=621.