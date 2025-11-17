Product of the Week: Infineon Technologies’ AIROC CYW55913 Connected Microcontroller

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Today’s modern and continuously evolving connected devices and environments, such as smart homes, industrial, wearables, and other IoT applications, require solutions that are compact, power-efficient, and provide constant and reliable wireless connectivity. These solutions benefit from simplified designs that accelerate development time, promote low latency, and provide secure connectivity on a single platform.

Designed as part of a portfolio of connected microcontrollers is Infineon’s AIROC CYW55913 connected microcontroller (MCU) from Infineon Technologies. Equipped with advanced processing, the AIROC CYW55913 is powered by the Arm Cortex-M33 MCU, which operates at a maximum frequency of 192 MHz.

Infineon’s AIROC CYW55913 MCU in Action

The connected AIROC CYW55913 MCU supports 2048 KB of read-only memory, supports excessive energy consumption, provides more memory for the users, and overall enables the performance of always-on IoT devices. The MCU also features 768 KB of SRAM, which further enables real-time applications to perform complex, multi-tasking functions.

For wireless connectivity, the MCU supports multi-protocol with 1x1 Tri-Band (2.4/5/6 GHz) operating at 20MHz Wi-Fi 6/6E (802.11ax), and providing up to +24 dBm transmit power for Wi-Fi. Additionally, the solution supports 6 GHz (Wi-Fi 6E) greenfield spectrum for lower congestion and reduced latency, and Matter-over-Wi-Fi support for smart-home and IoT interoperability.

The MCU family features an integrated Bluetooth Low Energy 5.4, enabling Bluetooth low energy operation at 2 Mbps, LE Long Range, Advertising Extensions, and Advertising code selection for LE Long Range with up to +19 dBm transmit power and -111.5 dBm sensitivity.

With comprehensive peripherals and GPIO support, the AIROC CYW55913 MCU features the SDIO, GSPI, and UART Wi-Fi and Bluetooth interfaces with a Bluetooth LE TX power of +19/+13/+4dBm, and up to 47 GPIOs for ideal connection to system components.

Getting Started with Infineon’s AIROC CYW55913 MCU

The AIROC CYW55913 supports hardware security support for AES, RSA, ECC, ECDHA, ECDSA, and Root-of-Trust for secure key storage and management. The multi-layer security supports secure boot with firmware authentication and encryption, anti-rollback, and lifecycle management, as well as PSA Level 2 certification for protected IoT deployments.

Additional product specifications include a wide operating temperature of -40 °C to 85 °C, a wide operating voltage of 3 V to 3.6 V, and a compact 3.57 × 5.32 mm dimension in a WLBGA package. The MCU also supports the RTOS and Linux operating systems.

