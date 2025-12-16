Embedded Computing Design

Siemens, GlobalFoundries Collaborate to Boost AI-Driven Fab Automation and Chip Production

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

December 16, 2025

News

Siemens, GlobalFoundries Collaborate to Boost AI-Driven Fab Automation and Chip Production
Image Credit: Siemens

Siemens and GlobalFoundries (GF) will collaborate with the goal of leveraging both companies’ AI-based abilities to enhance performance of semiconductor manufacturing. The companies will emphasize automation technologies for semiconductor fabrication (fab automation), electrification, digital solutions, and software ranging from chip development to product lifecycle management.

“Our economy runs on Silicon – one wafer at a time. Chips are critical for applications like robotics or connectivity and for bringing AI into the physical world and industry. We are collaborating to make global semiconductor supply chains more resilient and to enable efficient localized manufacturing around the world,” said Cedrik Neike, Member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG and CEO Digital Industries.

By collaborating and delivering new capabilities, Siemens and GF will support accelerated growth, better security, and reliability across the industry.

“Secure, locally manufactured semiconductors are at the core of the AI transition – from cloud to the physical world, bringing intelligence into devices we use every day and enabling applications we couldn’t imagine a few years ago,” said Tim Breen, CEO of GlobalFoundries. “Our unique collaboration with Siemens allows us to go faster – to build the technologies that make this possible – differentiated, energy-efficient, connected and secure chips across a wide range of next-generation applications.”

For more information, visit siemens.com/global/en.html.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Processing - Semiconductor IP
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Consumer
TDK Adds SmartMotion for Smart Glasses to its Custom Sensing Solutions for AI Glasses and Augmented Reality

September 30, 2025

MORE
Healthcare
Image Credit: Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s mBOX603 Delivers High-Performance Medical Imaging and AI-Assisted Diagnostics

December 10, 2025

MORE
Open Source
Embedded Executive: RISC-V Works Great At Low Power Levels, Too | Upbeat Technology

November 19, 2025

MORE
Processing
Image Credit: Siemens
Siemens, GlobalFoundries Collaborate to Boost AI-Driven Fab Automation and Chip Production

December 16, 2025

MORE