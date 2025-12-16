Siemens, GlobalFoundries Collaborate to Boost AI-Driven Fab Automation and Chip Production

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Siemens

Siemens and GlobalFoundries (GF) will collaborate with the goal of leveraging both companies’ AI-based abilities to enhance performance of semiconductor manufacturing. The companies will emphasize automation technologies for semiconductor fabrication (fab automation), electrification, digital solutions, and software ranging from chip development to product lifecycle management.

“Our economy runs on Silicon – one wafer at a time. Chips are critical for applications like robotics or connectivity and for bringing AI into the physical world and industry. We are collaborating to make global semiconductor supply chains more resilient and to enable efficient localized manufacturing around the world,” said Cedrik Neike, Member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG and CEO Digital Industries.

By collaborating and delivering new capabilities, Siemens and GF will support accelerated growth, better security, and reliability across the industry.

“Secure, locally manufactured semiconductors are at the core of the AI transition – from cloud to the physical world, bringing intelligence into devices we use every day and enabling applications we couldn’t imagine a few years ago,” said Tim Breen, CEO of GlobalFoundries. “Our unique collaboration with Siemens allows us to go faster – to build the technologies that make this possible – differentiated, energy-efficient, connected and secure chips across a wide range of next-generation applications.”

For more information, visit siemens.com/global/en.html.