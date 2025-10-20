Rohde & Schwarz MXO 3 Series Brings Advanced MXO Technology to Cost-Effective Compact Designs

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Rohde & Schwarz

Rohde & Schwarz is expanding its innovative MXO oscilloscope family with its new cost-effective compact four- and eight-channel MXO 3 series delivering fast and precise advanced MXO technology. The oscilloscope is said to enable engineers to see more of their device under test’s signal than any other instrument in its class.

Philip Diegmann, Vice President of Oscilloscopes at Rohde & Schwarz, commented, “With the launch of the MXO 3, we are bringing the breakthrough capabilities of our MXO technology to a more accessible, smaller instrument class. This compact oscilloscope delivers the same cutting-edge performance and usability that our customers have come to expect, while opening up new possibilities for engineers at a variety of price points, especially with the addition of an eight-channel model – the only instrument of its kind in this class.”

Standard on the MXO 3 series is up to 99 percent real-time capture allowing users to immediately view more signal details and rare events. According to the press release, the portfolio leverages MXO-EP processing ASIC technology engineered by Rohde & Schwarz to deliver:

4.5 million acquisitions per second

600,000 trigger events per second with zone triggering

50,000 FFTs per second

600,000 math operations per second

MXO 3 models are designed to guarantee accurate measurement isolation and results. 12-bit vertical resolution in hardware at all sample rates enables detection of small signal changes even of larger signals, delivering 16 times more resolution than traditional 8-bit oscilloscopes.

Utilizing HD mode enhances signal details normally buried in noise. It offers both noise reduction and up to 18 bits of vertical resolution. Distinct from other oscilloscopes, HD mode operates at full sample rate and is executed in hardware for accuracy without losing speed. The oscilloscopes feature a wide ±3V offset at 1 mV/div on both 50 Ω and 1 MΩ input paths.

The solution has an 11.6” full-HD capacitive touchscreen and weighs about 4 kg. The 5U of rack height, supports constrained environments, while VESA mounting offers flexibility. The MXO 3 series oscilloscopes are available in both four- and eight-channel models, with bandwidth options including 100 MHz, 200 MHz, 350 MHz, 500 MHz, and 1 GHz.

Optional upgrades include 16 integrated digital channels with a mixed signal oscilloscope (MSO), a 50 MHz arbitrary waveform generator, protocol decoding and triggering options for numerous industry standard buses and a frequency response analyzer to expand the instrument’s capabilities.

For more information, visit rohde-schwarz.com/product/MXO3.