Status Audio and Knowles Redefine Earbud Performance with Hybrid Driver Technology

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Knowles Knowles Corporation publicized that Status Audio has decided to choose its BA drivers for its new Status Pro X true wireless earbuds highlighting a triple-driver hybrid configuration with two Knowles BAs and one dynamic driver in each device.

"Our BAs represent the pinnacle of miniaturized audio engineering," said Jon Kiachian, President of MedTech and Specialty Audio at Knowles Corporation. "The collaboration with Status Audio exemplifies how our BA drivers can help innovative brands deliver truly exceptional audio experiences in remarkably compact form factors.”

Status Pro X's acoustic system pairs the precision of Knowles' miniaturized BAs with the power of a 12mm dynamic driver, enabling a frequency response that encapsulates both indirect sonic textures and dynamic range that single-driver designs cannot accomplish.

As stated in the press release, Status Pro X users have the choice of choosing an equalizer setting that supports the Status Signature setting or the Knowles Curve setting, based on the Knowles Preferred Listening Response Curve. The technology is considered a revolution in audio engineering based on tests that show users of various ages and hearing capabilities prefer expanded treble response beyond 10 kHz for a crisper music experience.

Knowles BA drivers allow Status Audio to produce an earbud that is 21 percent smaller than its previous model without compromising sound quality, frequency range, or battery life.

"When designing the Pro X, we needed a technology partner that could help us deliver on our promise of uncompromising audio quality in a more compact form," said James Bertuzzi, Status Audio CEO. "Knowles BA drivers were the clear choice, allowing us to achieve frequency response and detail that would be impossible with conventional dynamic drivers alone. The combination results in a listening experience that truly differentiates the Pro X in today's crowded earbud market."

For more information, visit knowles.com/premiumsound.