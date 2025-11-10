Decision Makers Ltd. Introduces Its MicroEDS, Real-Time Monitoring and Anomaly Detection Platform for Raspberry Pi and Industrial SBCs

News

Image Credit: Decision Makers Ltd.

Decision Makers Ltd. announced its MicroEDS, a lightweight, real-time monitoring and anomaly detection platform for embedded and industrial applications. The solution is engineered to run directly on compact single-board computers (SBCs). MicroEDS enables local, autonomous decision-making without the need for the cloud.

“MicroEDS brings machine-learning capability to the equipment floor,” said Dr. Eyal Brill, CEO of Decision Makers Ltd. “It allows engineers to act faster, maintain control, and adapt their systems without relying on the cloud.”

By delivering advanced analytics directly at the edge, MicroEDS enables manufacturing and infrastructure systems to react promptly to process deviations. It works with Raspberry Pi 4 / 5, Radxa Rock 5B, BeagleY AI, and Banana Pi. Operating latency is under 150 ms on the Raspberry Pi 5. Planned for a first-quarter release, a VirtualBox and Docker edition will enhance the abilities to virtualized and hybrid environments.

Continuous Learning Adaptability

The platform is designed around adaptive machine-learning models and consistently improves its understanding of normal operating conditions. It discovers slight sensor drifts, identifies early fault indicators, indicates cross-sensor anomalies, recognizes data degradation, and matches live signals to known failure patterns for predictive maintenance and safety.

Deployment and Integration

Per the press release, deployment takes minutes and entails users flash the MicroEDS image to an SD card, boot the SBC, and begin data ingestion from connected sensors. Developers can train models, monitor performance, and integrate MicroEDS outputs into existing SCADA or PLC systems through a lightweight web interface and REST API.

For more information, visit www.decisionmakersltd.com.