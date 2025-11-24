Product of the Week: Apacer’s PT15R-M242 Industrial PCI Express Flash Drive

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

The requirements for efficient, reliable, and low-power SSD storage in space-constrained environments are evident in today’s evolving industrial landscape. These solutions must also be cost-effective, rugged, and be able to deliver high-speed performance throughout their lifetime in education, retail, and IoT markets.

The PT15R-M242 storage solution from Apacer is designed for Raspberry Pi 5 projects with compliance for the PCIe Gen3 x4 interface and NVMe 1.3 specifications. The solution is a 3D Triple-Level Cell (TLC) NAND with BiCS5 3D flash technology, with a compact design supporting 64, 128, 256, and 512 GB capacities.

The Industrial PT15R-M242 in Action

Apacer’s PT15R-M242 Industrial PCI Express Flash Drive features an advanced LDPC (Low-Density Parity-Check) ECC engine for ECC engine with 3D NAND flash memory for reliable performance and error correction. It supports advanced flash management with global wear leveling, flash bad-block management, a page mapping flash translation layer, and power failure management for data protection when power is lost.

The PT15R-M242 storage solution also supports S.M.A.R.T. (Self-Monitoring, Analysis, and Reporting Technology) for tracking health metrics, TRIM for garbage collection, hyper cache technology, DataRAID, which is Apacer’s internal data redundancy system, and NVMe secure erase. The solution supports an HMB (Host Memory Buffer) for space and cost savings, and improves performance.

For additional power-saving capability, the PT15R-M242 supports APST and ASPM L1.2, which allows the SSD to manage its own power levels. For reliability, the solution supports a thermal sensor, thermal throttling, and end-to-end data protection.

Getting Started with Apacer’s PT15R-M242

The PT15R-M242 industrial storage solution utilizes a 75-pin M.2 module pinout connector type, a 3.3V ± 5% supply voltage, and an operating temperature range of 0°C to 70°C and storage temperature range of -40°C to 85°C.

Compatible with Raspberry Pi 3/4/5 projects are the PRA233/PRA212 with built-in advanced ECC algorithms, as well as some of the previously mentioned advanced flash management features as the PT15R-M242. Per the company, both solutions support 30-40% power savings for longer device operation, QVL Certification for compatibility with Raspberry Pi platforms, and customization with Apacer's advanced technologies.

For a closer look into Apacer-compatible storage, check out the video from the company below:

Additional Resources:

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack. More from Tiera