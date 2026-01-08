Embedded Computing Design

Rethinking IoT Innovation: From Industrial Legacy Systems to Next-Gen Wi-Fi

By Embedded Insiders

January 08, 2026

Sponsored Podcast

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Ken sits down with Felix Galindo, a Principal Engineer at Digi International, to discuss the impending upgrade crisis for industrial facilities and legacy connectivity in Industrial IoT.

Watch this segement: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ambwtKT63s0

The next segment is sponsored by Infineon Technologies, featuring Rich and Sivaram Trikutam, Senior Vice President of Wireless Products at Infineon Technologies. The two discuss everything you need to know about Wi-Fi, including Infineon’s latest Wi-Fi transceiver, a 20-MHz tri-radio device for IoT applications.

 
