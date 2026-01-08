Rethinking IoT Innovation: From Industrial Legacy Systems to Next-Gen Wi-Fi

By Embedded Insiders

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Ken sits down with Felix Galindo, a Principal Engineer at Digi International, to discuss the impending upgrade crisis for industrial facilities and legacy connectivity in Industrial IoT.

The next segment is sponsored by Infineon Technologies, featuring Rich and Sivaram Trikutam, Senior Vice President of Wireless Products at Infineon Technologies. The two discuss everything you need to know about Wi-Fi, including Infineon’s latest Wi-Fi transceiver, a 20-MHz tri-radio device for IoT applications.