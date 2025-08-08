TDK Announces High-Performance IMU to Accelerate Optical Image Stabilization Adoption

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

TDK Corporation announced the availability of the new InvenSense SmartMotion® ICM-536xx family of high-performance 6-axis IMUs to select customers, designed to bring high-performance optical image stabilization (OIS) to a wide range of smartphones, tablets, and cameras.

According to the company, OIS technology compensates for hand shake and movement, delivering clear photos and smooth videos in low light, even during zoom or long-exposure shots.

TDK’s new ICM-536xx is designed to empower manufacturers to integrate advanced OIS into a broader range of devices, meeting the growing expectations of content creators and everyday users. It supports up to 6.4 kHz ODR and up to 20-bit data resolution for optimal image quality.

“OIS has been a premium feature historically reserved for high-end smartphones, due to the cost, size, and power consumption of the required sensor technology,” said Pankaj Aggarwal, VP and GM of Consumer and Industrial Motion Sensor Business at InvenSense, a TDK Group company. “TDK's new ICM-536xx family addresses these challenges head-on, offering a thinner, power-efficient, and mainstream solution without compromising on performance.”

Main features and benefits:

Dual interface for UI and OIS with up to 6.4 kHz ODR

Wide FSR: ±32 g/±4000 dps

I3C/I2C/SPI serial interface with 1.2 V VDDIO support

Thinner package height for placement flexibility

FSYNC input for image frame synchronization

20-bit data option for high resolution

On-chip free-fall detection as an OIS actuator protection mechanism

For additional information, visit invensense.tdk.com/smartmotion