Embedded Computing Design

TDK Announces High-Performance IMU to Accelerate Optical Image Stabilization Adoption

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 08, 2025

News

TDK Corporation announced the availability of the new InvenSense SmartMotion® ICM-536xx family of high-performance 6-axis IMUs to select customers, designed to bring high-performance optical image stabilization (OIS) to a wide range of smartphones, tablets, and cameras.

According to the company, OIS technology compensates for hand shake and movement, delivering clear photos and smooth videos in low light, even during zoom or long-exposure shots.

TDK’s new ICM-536xx is designed to empower manufacturers to integrate advanced OIS into a broader range of devices, meeting the growing expectations of content creators and everyday users. It supports up to 6.4 kHz ODR and up to 20-bit data resolution for optimal image quality.

“OIS has been a premium feature historically reserved for high-end smartphones, due to the cost, size, and power consumption of the required sensor technology,” said Pankaj Aggarwal, VP and GM of Consumer and Industrial Motion Sensor Business at InvenSense, a TDK Group company. “TDK's new ICM-536xx family addresses these challenges head-on, offering a thinner, power-efficient, and mainstream solution without compromising on performance.”

Main features and benefits:

  • Dual interface for UI and OIS with up to 6.4 kHz ODR
  • Wide FSR: ±32 g/±4000 dps
  • I3C/I2C/SPI serial interface with 1.2 V VDDIO support  
  • Thinner package height for placement flexibility 
  • FSYNC input for image frame synchronization
  • 20-bit data option for high resolution 
  • On-chip free-fall detection as an OIS actuator protection mechanism

For additional information, visit invensense.tdk.com/smartmotion

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design

Categories
Consumer - Smartphones & Wearables
Analog & Power - Analog Semiconductors & Sensors
AI & Machine Learning
