RunSafe Enhances its SBOM Generator Abilities with New Open-Source License Compliance Feature

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: RunSafe Security

RunSafe Security released the addition of a new license compliance feature to its RunSafe Security Platform. The feature is engineered to give embedded teams control over open-source licenses and set guidelines based on their specific risk profile. It is designed to aid companies in preventing “copyleft” licenses and securing their proprietary code if they unconsciously distribute code with licenses that are not permissive.

RunSafe customers can choose which licenses are safe, which are not, and how they want their build pipelines to react if an undesirable license is included in a software product. Users can enable organization-wide rules that stop the delivery of code licensed under restrictive licensing terms. This automatically administers license policy within the CI/CD pipeline preventing the distribution of disallowed licenses in released software.

Settings are configured to each customer’s set rules allowing users to automatically fail pipelines that include restricted licenses or allow by default. When teams are utilizing RunSafe’s SBOM generator and adds new dependencies, RunSafe automatically tracks any new or “unset” licenses.



“RunSafe’s new license compliance feature complements RunSafe’s build-time SBOM generation capability, combining file-based license detection with this new capability to set license policy,” said Joseph M. Saunders, Founder and CEO of RunSafe Security. “Without quality SBOM generation, especially for embedded systems written in C/C++, you can’t complete effective license compliance. Our goal is to give organizations greater control and confidence in managing open-source license compliance, allowing them to protect their IP and improve their software supply chain security.”



For more information, visit runsafesecurity.com.