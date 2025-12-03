Solids Sands to Acquire Plum Hall

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Solid Sands

Solid Sands B.V. recently announced that it is acquiring Plum Hall technology and test suites. According to the company, the acquirement will allow Solid Sands the ability to extend its market value and open new corridors for growth while delivering innovative solutions.

“We welcome the Plum Hall community of customers and partners to Solid Sands. By adding the renowned and upgraded Plum Hall suites to our product portfolio, we can now deliver broader test coverage and improved qualification capabilities, which are always a must for software developers”, said Marianne Damstra, CEO of Solid Sands.

Solid Sands is said to enhance its ability to support the evolving landscape of programming-language standards, especially in major changes introduced in C23 , C++23, and the upcoming C++26.

Plum Hall’s CEO, Douglas Teeple, adds: “I am delighted that Solid Sands will carry out development, support and distribution of the Plum Hall test suites along with their own solid product line. Solid Sands staff members have an excellent understanding of the field of compiler and library testing and verification. I am confident that Solid Sands will carry forward the Plum Hall test suites with excellent customer service and will continue to support the suites as compiler technology develops in the future.”

For more information, visit www.solidsands.nl.