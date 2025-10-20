Embedded Computing Design

PC/104 Consortium Becomes RMS Consortium, Signaling Broader Vision for Embedded Standards

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 20, 2025

News

Image Credit: RMS Consortium

The PC/104 Consortium has made the move to change its brand name to RMS Consortium. According to the press release, “RMS” signifies the support of Rugged, Modular, and Stackable computing solutions. The change better reflects the company’s objective of expanding its foundational technologies within defense, industrial, aerospace, transportation, and energy applications.

“The PCI/104-Express and PCIe/104 standards are industry hallmarks used in applications around the world,” said Stephen St. Amant, President of the RMS Consortium. “Our specifications continue to evolve with a next-generation configuration already in development. The RMS rebrand creates space to accommodate and promote additional emerging, stackable architectures – such as UxV/35 – to further meet next-generation embedded computing technologies. Our work groups remain committed to meeting diverse performance, size, and ruggedization demands.”

RMS Consortium Goals:

  • Reinforce commitment to backward compatibility and longevity of existing standards
  • Support development of new open standards in rugged, modular embedded systems
  • Extend representation of its members and the markets served
  • Encourage wider contribution from engineers working on next-generation designs

For more information, visit www.rmsconsortium.org.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

