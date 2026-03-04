The Road to embedded world: APLEX Debuts NVIDIA Jetson-Powered Edge AI Systems and Stainless-Steel HMIs for Industrial and Food Processing Applications

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: APLEX APLEX Technology Inc. will be in Booth 3-533 at embedded world Germany exhibiting its innovations designed for harsh environments in industries such as oil and gas, food and beverage, maritime, and more. APLEX provides factory automation and food and beverage automation solutions.

Booth highlights include the HMI – AiTRON series ideal for applications including smart factory automation, parking management systems, self-service kiosks, as well as the ABOS-9D series consisting of the button-integrated panel PC featuring an emergency button for intuitive and safe operation.

Leveraging the NVIDIA Jetson Orin, the AITAS—EN303 and AVS-553 edge AI platforms support high-power GPU cards with redundant, dual hot-swappable CRPS power supplies to deliver AI computing capabilities to the smart factory.

As part of APLEX’s stainless steel solutions, the NuTAM-9E series features total IP66/ IP69K-rated waterproof and dustproof protections whereas the FABS series is certified to EN 1672-2 and features an IP66-rated front bezel. The solutions meet hygiene standards of applications such as food processing, cleanrooms, and pharmaceutical environments.

Critical Applications

APLEX will present a comprehensive new ATEX explosion-proof solution, certified to ATEX/IECEx Zone 2/22 and C1D2/C2D2/C3 certifications. Demonstrations will include the AEx-1E display, an AVoIP box that can transmit high-definition video and data signals with a power supply up to 100 meters via a single RJ-45 cable supporting HDMI, USB, and power.

Showcased will be the all-in-one medical panel, the PC - EIRA-924D, that complies with EN 60601-1-2 standards. Some of its highlights include anti-bacteria aluminum housing, IP65 front panel with RFID, barcode scanner, and IC card reader.

Smart Transportation

On display will be the marine panel PC - ViKING-9B that complies with DNV standard and IEC 60945 certification while supporting 0 percent~100 percent dimming function.

For EV charging, APLEX will exhibit its outdoor HMI - ARCHMI-O series featuring sunlight readable solutions, anti-UV protection, IK08 rating, wide operating temperature range, and IP66-rated waterproof and dustproof front panel.

For more information, visit aplex.com/.

