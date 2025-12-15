Product of the Week: Viking Technology’s BGA SSD for Embedded & Industrial Applications

Embedded, industrial, and military applications today are faced with many demands for enhanced data storage solutions that are efficient and reliable, capable of providing continuous operation in rugged environments, with high-density and space-saving features at the forefront of the design.

Viking Technology’s rugged BGA SSD is designed as a high-density, small-footprint package, measuring 20mm x 16mm. The BGA embedded solid-state drive (eSSD) solution leverages advanced NAND technologies and NAND geometry (iTLC), supporting reliability, lifespan, and performance in demanding, space-constrained mission-critical environments.

Viking Technology’s BGA SSD in Action

The iTLC NAND geometry enables the BGA SSD’s ability to support higher capacities with larger cells and more storage density. The SSD also supports PCIe, SATA, and legacy PATA interfaces, enabling devices to communicate with multiple host systems ranging from modern to traditional, and allowing the SSD to be utilized in various industries and devices, without the need for a whole system redesign.

The BGA SSD is designed to support high-throughput transfer rates, with optional embedded DRAM for improving data storage and high random read/write IOPS.

Viking’s BGA SSD solution supports reliability and security features such as Opal 2.0, Opalite 1.0, and Pyrite 1.0 storage-security standards developed by the Trusted Computing Group (TCG). For security, the SSD features full data error detection with recovery engines to support data integrity throughout the Host-to-NAND-to-Host data path.

Getting Started with Viking Technology’s BGA SSD

According to the product brief, the BGA SSD is packed with a variety of features that are designed to eliminate downtime, such as:

Support for S.M.A.R.T. and advanced SSD Telemetry logging features

IntelligentScan with DataRefresh for Data integrity enhancement

Full End-to-End data path protection with recovery algorithms

LDPC ECC engine with Group Page RAID

Remote firmware updates available via secured digital signature

Additionally, the BGA SSD is designed to be easy-to-use with plug & play, which only requires format/fdisk prior to use, and supports a commercial and industrial (-40°C to +85°C) temperature range.

