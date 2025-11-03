The Road to embedded world North America: BIWIN Introduces Efficient Memory for Embedded, Automotive, and Industrial Applications

Image Credit: BIWIN BIWIN Storage Technology Co., Ltd. will attend embedded world North America where it will exhibit its latest memory and storage innovations including solutions engineered for embedded, automotive, and industrial applications. Visitors to Booth 2010 will have a chance to see the BIWIN ePoP LPDDR4X, BIWIN LPDDR5X, BIWIN eMMC 5.1, and BIWIN Mini SSD, all designed for high efficiency and reliability.

BIWIN ePoP LPDDR4X:

The compact (8.00 x 9.50 mm) BIWIN ePoP LPDDR4X combines LPDDR4X DRAM and eMMC 5.1 into a single 144-ball PoP package with capacities up to 64 GB+32 Gb. It delivers sequential read and write speeds up to 290 MB/s and 140 MB/s, with a frequency up to 4266 Mbps. According to BIWIN, when compared to previous generations, the solution features a 128.6 percent increase in frequency and a 32 percent reduction in size. It is ideal for the development of ultra-slim, lightweight smart wearable devices and next-generation mobile electronics.

BIWIN LPDDR5X:

The BIWIN LPDDR5X delivers transfer speeds up to 8533 Mbps with 25 percent lower power consumption than LPDDR4X. It arrives in a compact FBGA package supporting a low operating voltage (VDDQ 0.5 V) for next-generation mobile platforms.

Equipped with on-die ECC and advanced power scaling (DVFS, PASR), it offers consistent efficiency for smartphones, laptops, tablets, 5G devices, and AI applications.

BIWIN eMMC 5.1:

Combining flash memory and a flash memory controller, the BIWIN eMMC 5.1 saves motherboard space with dimensions of 11.5 × 13.0 mm. It complies with eMMC 5.1 standard, supporting the High-Speed 400 (HS400) DDR Mode, with read and write speeds of up to 300 MB/s and 250 MB/s. Use cases include smartphones, tablets, automotive electronics, IoT, wearable devices, set-top boxes, and more.

BIWIN Mini SSD: Ultra-Mini, Powerful SSD with PCIe 4.0

Earning a spot on TIME’s list of the Best Inventions of 2025, the BIWIN Mini SSD stood out for its combination of ultra-compact design, high-speed performance, and rugged durability. Mini, at just 15.0 mm × 17.0 mm × 1.4 mm, the BIWIN Mini SSD integrates controller and NAND through LGA packaging, delivering PCIe 4.0 x2, NVMe 1.4 performance.

Read and write speeds reach up to 3700/3400 MBs, it supports high-speed storage for running AI training tasks, editing 4K video, or executing large applications, bridging performance and portability. The Mini SSD offers IP68-rated dust and water resistance for an additional layer of reliability.

Storage for Industrial and Automotive

BIWIN’s industrial and automotive SSD portfolio includes its TGP205, TDP203, and TDQ203, all engineered for harsh environments. Designed for long operating lifecycles, these drives deliver high-speed data transfer, power-loss protection, and stable operation across wide temperature ranges.

Solutions for PC OEMs

The BIWIN AP843 and AP683 bring high-speed PCIe SSD technology featuring low-power operation, intelligent thermal management, and firmware-level reliability controls for consistent, efficient system performance.

For more information, visit https://www.biwintechnology.com/press-release/biwin-embedded-world-2025/.

