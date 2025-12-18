Rapidus Unveils Raads AI Design Suite

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Rapidus

Rapidus Corporation announced its release of a suite of AI design tools to support its Rapidus AI-Assisted Design Solution (Raads), an initiative to help realize its Rapid and Unified Manufacturing Service (RUMS) concept.

According to the press release, it will be rebranded to Rapidus AI-Agentic Design Solution with multiple tools being released starting in 2026.

New Tools:

Raads Generator: An EDA tool based on large-scale language models (LLMs). When designers input semiconductor specifications, Raads Generator outputs register-transfer level (RTL) design data optimized for Rapidus' 2nm manufacturing process.

Raads Predictor: A tool for RTL debugging and optimization for physical design, placement and routing. Raads Predictor will provide a power performance area (PPA) estimate in a short period of time.

Developers can utilize Raads Generator to create designs and specifications such as RTL source code. They then can input data into Raads Predictor along with Synopsys Design Constraints (SDC), enabling them to predict the PPA of the silicon manufactured by Rapidus.

Raads is expected to become an AI agent for cutting-edge semiconductor device design. The company states that by using Raads in collaboration with existing EDA tools, designers can reduce design time by 50 percent and design costs by 30 percent.

Additional Expected Tool Releases in ‘26

Raads Navigator / Raads Indicator: Utilizes LLMs to provide quality assurance and assistance to designers to derive solutions to design issues and problems.

Raads Manager: A layout design tool that utilizes ML/AI to create a hierarchical configuration that minimizes design time.

Raads Optimizer: Applies ML/AI to search for and derive parameters to optimize PPA.

For more information, visit Rapidus Corporation.