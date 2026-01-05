femtoAI to Highlight its Sparse Processing Unit Edge AI Accelerator at CES 2026

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: femtoAI Visit femtoAI at CES 2026 in Las Vegas from January 6–9, with an open house on January 7th from 5 p.m.–7 p.m. at the Venetian Hospitality Suite. The company recently announced that it has had a banner year of growth with milestones that include shipping over 100,000 units of its Sparse Processing Unit (SPU) AI accelerator, closing a new funding round, launching a growing developer community, and strategically expanding its executive leadership team to drive future scale.

"We started femtoAI with the belief that AI should be everywhere, not just data centers," said Sam Fok, CEO and co-founder of femtoAI. "The momentum we see today validates that the world is ready for a more nimble, efficient AI architecture. We aren't just hitting targets; we’re redefining what’s possible at the edge."

femtoAI focuses on a small footprint built upon high performance, low latency, and energy efficiency enabling advanced AI capabilities within True Wireless Stereo (TWS)/Open-Wear Stereo (OWS) earbuds, wearables, smart glasses, hearing aids, and digital appliances.

2025 femtoAI’s Highlights:

Commercial Traction:

NewSound is now shipping its AI OTC hearing aid, powered by femtoAI and available for purchase on Amazon.

Unique IP:

Portfolio expands innovations in sparsity, inspired by neuromorphic computing

Strategic Partnerships:

Collaboration with the EDGE AI FOUNDATION enables femtoAI to expand its global thought leadership

A member of the NVIDIA Inception Program, femtoAI trains its proprietary models on the latest NVIDIA platforms

Global Recognition:

femtoAI won the IC Taiwan Grand Challenge and received the Startup Terrace Award at InnoVEX

For more information, visit femto.ai.

CES 2026 registration

Download the Top 6 Things Every Exhibitor Should Do at CES here.