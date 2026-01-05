Embedded Computing Design

femtoAI to Highlight its Sparse Processing Unit Edge AI Accelerator at CES 2026

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

January 05, 2026

News

Image Credit: femtoAI

Visit femtoAI at CES 2026 in Las Vegas from January 6–9, with an open house on January 7th from 5 p.m.–7 p.m. at the Venetian Hospitality Suite. The company recently announced that it has had a banner year of growth with milestones that include shipping over 100,000 units of its Sparse Processing Unit (SPU) AI accelerator, closing a new funding round, launching a growing developer community, and strategically expanding its executive leadership team to drive future scale.

"We started femtoAI with the belief that AI should be everywhere, not just data centers," said Sam Fok, CEO and co-founder of femtoAI. "The momentum we see today validates that the world is ready for a more nimble, efficient AI architecture. We aren't just hitting targets; we’re redefining what’s possible at the edge."

femtoAI focuses on a small footprint built upon high performance, low latency, and energy efficiency enabling advanced AI capabilities within True Wireless Stereo (TWS)/Open-Wear Stereo (OWS) earbuds, wearables, smart glasses, hearing aids, and digital appliances.

2025 femtoAI’s Highlights:

Commercial Traction:

  • NewSound is now shipping its AI OTC hearing aid, powered by femtoAI and available for purchase on Amazon.

Unique IP:

  • Portfolio expands innovations in sparsity, inspired by neuromorphic computing

Strategic Partnerships:

  • Collaboration with the EDGE AI FOUNDATION enables femtoAI to expand its global thought leadership
  • A member of the NVIDIA Inception Program, femtoAI trains its proprietary models on the latest NVIDIA platforms

Global Recognition:

  • femtoAI won the IC Taiwan Grand Challenge and received the Startup Terrace Award at InnoVEX

For more information, visit femto.ai.

CES 2026 registration

Download the Top 6 Things Every Exhibitor Should Do at CES here.

 

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
Topic Tags
Automotive
Image Credit: Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic Expands Automotive Haptics Portfolio

December 15, 2025

MORE
Open Source
Embedded Executive: RISC-V Works Great At Low Power Levels, Too | Upbeat Technology

November 19, 2025

MORE
Security
Image Credit: RunSafe Security
New RunSafe Security Report: Engineering Leaders Brace for Rising Cyber Risks in Embedded AI

December 11, 2025

MORE
Software & OS
Engineering Real-Time: Lessons Learned While Chasing Determinism Part 4

December 11, 2025

MORE