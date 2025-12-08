Navitas Semiconductor and Cyient Partner to Build India’s Complete GaN Ecosystem

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Navitas Semiconductor and Cyient Semiconductors are collaborating to expand the proclivity of GaN technology in India and establish a complete end-to-end GaN ecosystem. Navitas Semiconductor and Cyient Semiconductors goal is to design GaN products, digital and mixed signal ICs, as wells as GaN based system modules. The target markets are India’s AI data centers, electric mobility, performance computing, energy grid infrastructure, and industrial electrification.

“I believe the growth of GaN technology in India will exceed global trends, and Cyient Semiconductors is the perfect partner for Navitas to drive this revolution,” said Chris Allexandre, President and CEO of Navitas.

According to the press release, the collaboration aims to create a robust local supply chain and manufacturing ecosystem in support of the Indian Government’s “Make in India” initiative. Expected solutions include Navitas’ existing GaN technologies, along with new products tailored for India’s unique market needs.

Suman Narayan, CEO, Cyient Semiconductors, commented, “This partnership represents a pivotal step in India’s semiconductor future in solving the complexities of power delivery at high voltages. By combining Navitas' proven GaN technology with Cyient Semi's design, manufacturing, and supply-chain strengths, we’re creating a self-sustaining ecosystem that will accelerate the market adoption of GaN. Our goal is to make GaN accessible to every OEM looking to design, build, and scale from India.”

For more information, visit navitassemi.com or cyientsemi.com.