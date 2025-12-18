Embedded Computing Design

IBASE ASB200-962U Announces Edge AI Platform Powered by Intel Core Ultra 100U

By Chad Cox

December 18, 2025

Image Credit: IBASE

IBASE Technology Inc. released the Intel Core Ultra 100U powered ASB200-962U, a small form factor fanless edge AI computer engineered for efficient and reliable AI inference. It supports up to 96GB DDR5 memory and delivers I/O connectivity allowing for seamless integration with cameras, sensors, and peripheral components.

Multiple M.2 expansion slots enable flexible configuration for NVMe storage, wireless connectivity (WiFi or 5G), and optional AI acceleration modules.

The solution is ideal for smart manufacturing, retail automation, and intelligent transportation and is optimized for real-time analytics, intelligent automation, and machine vision.

Highlights:

  • Intel Core Ultra 100U Series with built-in AI acceleration
  • Flexible M.2 expansion
  • Low power consumption and thermal efficiency

For more information, visit www.ibase.com.tw.
 

