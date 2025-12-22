ETAS To Debut Cloud-Native Calibration Suite on Microsoft Azure at CES 2026

Image Credit: ETAS During January 6-9, ETAS (Booth 16203) will showcase its calibration tools in the Microsoft Marketplace at CES 2026 in Las Vegas. It is the first time ETAS products will be offered on Azure, and demonstrations will show how the tools accelerate the digital transformation of automotive development through cloud technology.

“Making ETAS solutions available through the Microsoft Marketplace is a meaningful milestone for us,” said Eric Cesa, Vice President and General Manager, Americas, ETAS. “Working together with Microsoft empowers our customers to work smarter and identify issues earlier. This is a major step forward in making AI-driven automotive development a reality today.”

The initial suite available on Microsoft Azure will consist of the ETAS Calibration Suite, Data Operator, EATB (ETAS Analytics Toolbox), and ETAS ASCMO (Advanced Simulation and Calibration Model). According to ETAS, by migrating the tools to the cloud, ETAS enables automotive engineers and OEMs to automate and accelerate development processes on the Azure platform while benefiting from the scalable compute power of Azure.

Utilizing Azure’s infrastructure and development ecosystem lets developers reduce their reliance on local hardware, detect issues earlier, and shorten time-to-market. The cloud-based toolchain enables early testing and validation, generally referred to as “shift-left”. This diminishes the need for complex on-road testing and delivers a complete view of system performance over time. Engineers also benefit from easier big data analysis, more efficient resource allocation, and faster iteration cycles.

Agentic AI and upgraded orchestration streamline onboarding and day-to-day processes making it simpler to integrate new workflows and toolchains into existing operations allowing quicker adoption rates while unlocking new innovations in automotive software development.

“Microsoft is collaborating closely with ETAS to bring their advanced calibration solutions to the cloud,” said Dayan Rodriguez, Corporate Vice President, Manufacturing and Mobility, Microsoft. “Together we’re enabling automotive organizations to harness the full potential of cloud computing and transform how vehicles are developed for a connected future.”

For more information, visit https://www.etas.com/ww/en/about-etas/newsroom/overview/etas-collaborates-with-microsoft-to-accelerate-automotive-software-development-with-cloud-based-calibration-tools/.

