Taoglas Expands Low-Cost, Compact Chip Antenna Range for Wi-Fi 6/7, UWB, and ISM Applications

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

San Diego, CA, 2 December 2025 – Taoglas, a trusted provider of advanced RF and antenna solutions, today announced the expansion of its embedded antenna portfolio with a new range of Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) chip antennas optimized for Wi-Fi 6/7, Ultra-Wideband (UWB), and ISM connectivity. The new ILA.257, ILA.68, and ILA.89 deliver ideal performance in ultra-compact packages - with minimal keep out area - designed for next-generation IoT, consumer, industrial, and wearable applications where space, efficiency, and reliability are critical.

Built on Taoglas’ LTCC technology, the new chip antennas combine high radiation efficiency, less keep-out area, and frequency stability, designed to ensure consistent performance in densely integrated, multi-radio designs. Each antenna supports automated pick-and-place SMT integration and is supplied in tape and reel format, designed to simplify assembly and enable efficient high-volume production.

The Taoglas ILA.257 is a compact, high-performance LTCC antenna designed for Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7 applications. It supports tri-band operation across the 2.4 GHz, 5.8 GHz, and 7.125 GHz frequency ranges, providing full coverage for the latest and emerging wireless standards, including Wi-Fi 6E and beyond. Measuring just 3.2 × 1.6 × 0.5 mm, it offers radiation efficiency and stable signal integrity across all bands, even in high-frequency regions where many chip antennas suffer degradation. The ILA.257’s small footprint, minimal keep-out area, and low profile make it ideal for ultra-compact devices such as wearables, portable consumer electronics, and industrial IoT modules.

The Taoglas ILA.68 has been engineered specifically for UWB applications across the 6 GHz to 8.5 GHz spectrum. With dimensions of just 3.2 × 1.6 × 1.1 mm, it delivers a stable omnidirectional radiation pattern, repeatability, and low insertion loss across temperature and frequency variations. The ILA.68 supports a broad range of applications, including precision indoor positioning, secure access control, and short-range radar. Its performance-to-size ratio makes it particularly well-suited for automotive sensors, smart home systems, and miniaturized IoT devices that demand reliable UWB connectivity within a small form factor.

The Taoglas ILA.89 is a high-efficiency LTCC chip antenna designed for operation within the 868 MHz and 915 MHz ISM bands. Supporting both European and US frequency allocations, it enables global deployment of devices using LPWAN and LoRa technologies. Per the company, the antenna achieves up to 47.9% radiation efficiency and a peak gain of 0.56 dBi within a compact 4.0 × 12.0 × 1.6 mm footprint, making it ideal for small, battery-powered IoT products with limited PCB real estate. The ILA.89’s simple layout requirements and region-specific variants are designed to reduce design complexity and time-to-market while lowering total cost of ownership for OEMs.

All three antennas are designed to help engineers overcome the integration challenges that come with shrinking device dimensions and increasing connectivity requirements. Their compact form factors, combined with Taoglas’ LTCC expertise, provide suitable RF performance, mechanical robustness, and repeatability in high-density electronic designs.

The ILA.257, ILA.68, and ILA.89 antennas are available now from Taoglas and its authorized distributors.

For more information, visit www.taoglas.com.