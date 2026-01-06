Bosch Sensortec Unveils BMI5 Inertial Sensor Platform at CES 2026

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Bosch Sensortec During CES 2026, Bosch Sensortec will showcase its BMI5 platform introducing its three models, the BMI560, BMI563, and BMI570. The solutions are considered by the company as a new generation of inertial sensors engineered to deliver efficient performance across multiple device classes.

Built on Bosch’s latest MEMS architecture, the platform can handle thermo-mechanical stress effects while supporting ultra-low noise, exceptional vibration vigor, and twice the full-scale range of the previous generation.

Per the press release, the platform delivers a latency of below 0.5 ms and when combined with a time increment of approximately 0.6 µs and a timing resolution of 1 ns, it guarantees responsive and reliable motion tracking in complex environments. A programmable Edge-AI classification engine supports always-on functionality by analyzing motion patterns directly on the sensor, limiting energy needs.

“With the BMI5 platform, we are strengthening the foundation for the next generation of motion-aware devices,” said Stefan Finkbeiner, CEO of Bosch Sensortec. “Our customers benefit from a consistent level of precision, robustness and exceptional performance across all variants - enabling responsive XR systems, reliable robotics and intuitive wearables. The platform combines technical excellence with responsible innovation, supporting a wide range of applications with a single, scalable architecture. And this is only the beginning: the BMI5 family will continue to grow, with new variants already in preparation.”

BMI560: optimized for Extended Reality (XR) headsets, glasses and advanced Optical Image Stabilization (OIS+) in smartphones and action cams

BMI563: extended-range for high-dynamic motion sensing for robotics and XR controllers

BMI570: precise activity and context recognition for wearables and hearables

For more information, visit bosch-sensortec.com.

CES 2026 registration

Download the Top 6 Things Every Exhibitor Should Do at CES here.