Bosch Sensortec Unveils BMI5 Inertial Sensor Platform at CES 2026
January 06, 2026
During CES 2026, Bosch Sensortec will showcase its BMI5 platform introducing its three models, the BMI560, BMI563, and BMI570. The solutions are considered by the company as a new generation of inertial sensors engineered to deliver efficient performance across multiple device classes.
Built on Bosch’s latest MEMS architecture, the platform can handle thermo-mechanical stress effects while supporting ultra-low noise, exceptional vibration vigor, and twice the full-scale range of the previous generation.
Per the press release, the platform delivers a latency of below 0.5 ms and when combined with a time increment of approximately 0.6 µs and a timing resolution of 1 ns, it guarantees responsive and reliable motion tracking in complex environments. A programmable Edge-AI classification engine supports always-on functionality by analyzing motion patterns directly on the sensor, limiting energy needs.
“With the BMI5 platform, we are strengthening the foundation for the next generation of motion-aware devices,” said Stefan Finkbeiner, CEO of Bosch Sensortec. “Our customers benefit from a consistent level of precision, robustness and exceptional performance across all variants - enabling responsive XR systems, reliable robotics and intuitive wearables. The platform combines technical excellence with responsible innovation, supporting a wide range of applications with a single, scalable architecture. And this is only the beginning: the BMI5 family will continue to grow, with new variants already in preparation.”
- BMI560: optimized for Extended Reality (XR) headsets, glasses and advanced Optical Image Stabilization (OIS+) in smartphones and action cams
- BMI563: extended-range for high-dynamic motion sensing for robotics and XR controllers
- BMI570: precise activity and context recognition for wearables and hearables
