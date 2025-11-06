NODKA Leverages Intel Power for Industrial HPC Applications

By Ken Briodagh Editor in Chief Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: NODKA The world of High-Performance Computing, or HPC, is all about power, efficiency, expandability, and flexibility. As AI applications become a regular part of any embedded system, whether at the edge or in the cloud, these attributes will become increasingly important.

NODKA’s IPC-615H5-Q670 is an HPC platform engineered for industrial applications, and it is built to meet all the needs of today’s installations and those of the future.

This high-performance industrial PC is based on the 12th–14th Gen Intel Core i3/i5/i7/i9 processors and Pentium/Celeron desktop CPU, supporting up to 125W TDP. NODKA says it is suitable for critical applications such as machine vision, automated control, and HPC.

NODKA’s IPC-615H5-Q670 is equipped with a standard 19-inch 4U rackmount industrial chassis that features a high-strength galvanized steel design and a positive-pressure cooling system. This combination provides expansion space and efficient heat dissipation for the motherboard. The front and rear panels offer many I/O ports and robust expansion capabilities, including 7 PCIe/PCI expansion slots that can support up to four 3.5-inch SATA drives

Paired with the Intel Q670 Chipset and dual-channel DDR5 memory, the IPC-615H5-Q670 delivers robust data processing capabilities. Designed for long lifecycles and future scalability, it offers extensive expansion options including two PCIe 4.0 x16 slots (supporting dual Intel Arc A770 graphics cards), three PCIe x4 slots, and two legacy PCI slots. For memory, it features two DDR5-4800/5600 MHz SO-DIMM sockets supporting up to 64 GB.

The IPC-615H5-Q670 includes comprehensive security functions such as a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) and an internal USB 2.0 port for software protection dongles, meeting the reliability and security requirements of industrial environments connected devices or computing units. It’s also designed for rugged operation, with an operating temperature range of 0°C to 45°C and storage tolerance from –20°C to 60°C.

Beyond industrial automation, the IPC-615H5-Q670 is engineered for edge deployments across diverse sectors, including education, healthcare, manufacturing, robotics, retail, transportation, video analytics, and critical infrastructure. Other Intel products inside include:

OpenVINO Toolkit

Intel Arc graphics

Intel Ethernet

Manufacturing AI Suite

Metro AI Suite

Retail AI Suite

Robotics AI Suite

The NODKA IPC-615H5-Q670 intelligently leverages Intel processing and toolsets to offer exactly the high-performance, powerful computing, abundant interfaces, and strong expandability that are needed today and tomorrow to enable dominant applications in AI and machine vision.

Intel’s AI Edge Initiative

This blog is part of a series showcasing Intel’s AI Edge initiative, designed to highlight the latest innovations in AI and edge computing. Intel recently unveiled its Intel AI Edge Systems, Edge AI Suites, and Open Edge Platform. These solutions integrate AI into partners’ existing infrastructure, kickstarting development to enhance system reliability and strengthen security.

Intel is co-innovating with its software partners in AI creation and optimization for edge applications, as illustrated by this series of blog posts. Furthermore, Intel is driving innovation alongside its hardware platforms to optimize AI Edge systems for key workloads, offering best fit performance across a range of power levels, sizes, and performance options.

To find out more, click here to visit Intel.