Cirrus Logic Expands Automotive Haptics Portfolio

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Cirrus Logic Cirrus Logic released its new family of closed-loop haptic drivers, its CS40L51, CS40L52, and CS40L53, the company’s first haptic driver solutions compliant with AEC-Q100 automotive standard. The released solutions are moving Cirrus Logic’s proficiency within consumer electronics to automotive applications with the goal of bringing more consistency to in-cabin interfaces.

According to the press release, the company’s closed-loop technology enhances actuator response and creates a wider range of haptic effects across fluctuating conditions. This guarantees high-definition haptic feedback on interactive displays, steering wheels, smart surfaces, center consoles, smart seats, and more.

“Consumers expect a high level of responsiveness from haptics experiences. Early adoption of haptics in vehicles was not intuitive or consistently reliable, and didn’t deliver a realistic tactile experience,” said Vlad Bulavsky, Director, Automotive Solutions, Cirrus Logic. “Cirrus Logic’s new low latency, closed-loop haptics technology addresses this challenge for automotive designers who are redefining how we interact with our cars and take user experience to the next level.”

CS40L51

Sensor-less Velocity Control (SVC), real-time audio to haptics synchronization (A2H), and active vibration compensation (AVC) for immersive, high-fidelity feedback

CS40L52

Closed-loop control SVC that optimizes the system's haptic performance in real-time by reducing response time, increasing frequency bandwidth and compensating for manufacturing tolerances and temperature variation

CS40L53

Click Compensation algorithm to enable consistent haptic feedback across systems by adjusting haptic effects based on the actuator manufacturing characteristics

“As screens replace physical controls in vehicles, the industry has recognized the need for sophisticated tactile feedback to bridge the gap,” said Peter Cooney, Chief Technology Analyst at DATAportl, a leading market research provider. “We are moving past basic vibration to advanced, high-definition haptics that simulate physical textures and clicks. This shift is essential for reducing distraction and is the primary force driving the automotive haptics market today.”

For more information, visit www.cirrus.com/automotive-haptics.