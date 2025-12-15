Embedded Computing Design

Cirrus Logic Expands Automotive Haptics Portfolio

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

December 15, 2025

News

Image Credit: Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic released its new family of closed-loop haptic drivers, its CS40L51, CS40L52, and CS40L53, the company’s first haptic driver solutions compliant with AEC-Q100 automotive standard. The released solutions are moving Cirrus Logic’s proficiency within consumer electronics to automotive applications with the goal of bringing more consistency to in-cabin interfaces.

According to the press release, the company’s closed-loop technology enhances actuator response and creates a wider range of haptic effects across fluctuating conditions. This guarantees high-definition haptic feedback on interactive displays, steering wheels, smart surfaces, center consoles, smart seats, and more.

“Consumers expect a high level of responsiveness from haptics experiences. Early adoption of haptics in vehicles was not intuitive or consistently reliable, and didn’t deliver a realistic tactile experience,” said Vlad Bulavsky, Director, Automotive Solutions, Cirrus Logic. “Cirrus Logic’s new low latency, closed-loop haptics technology addresses this challenge for automotive designers who are redefining how we interact with our cars and take user experience to the next level.”

CS40L51

  • Sensor-less Velocity Control (SVC), real-time audio to haptics synchronization (A2H), and active vibration compensation (AVC) for immersive, high-fidelity feedback

CS40L52

  • Closed-loop control SVC that optimizes the system's haptic performance in real-time by reducing response time, increasing frequency bandwidth and compensating for manufacturing tolerances and temperature variation

CS40L53

  • Click Compensation algorithm to enable consistent haptic feedback across systems by adjusting haptic effects based on the actuator manufacturing characteristics

“As screens replace physical controls in vehicles, the industry has recognized the need for sophisticated tactile feedback to bridge the gap,” said Peter Cooney, Chief Technology Analyst at DATAportl, a leading market research provider. “We are moving past basic vibration to advanced, high-definition haptics that simulate physical textures and clicks. This shift is essential for reducing distraction and is the primary force driving the automotive haptics market today.”

For more information, visit  www.cirrus.com/automotive-haptics.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Automotive - IVI/Infotainment & Cluster
IoT
Image Credit: EMASS
EMASS and Semtech to Showcase Collaboration at CES 2026

December 10, 2025

MORE
Networking & 5G
Deploy Channel Sounding In Your Bluetooth Devices

December 16, 2025

MORE
Processing
Image Credit: Siemens
Siemens, GlobalFoundries Collaborate to Boost AI-Driven Fab Automation and Chip Production

December 16, 2025

MORE
Software & OS
Engineering Real-Time: Lessons Learned While Chasing Determinism Part 4

December 11, 2025

MORE