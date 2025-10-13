Teradyne Titan HP Platform Delivers High-Power, Real-World SLT for AI and Cloud Devices

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Teradyne Teradyne, Inc. released its Titan HP system level test (SLT) platform developed explicitly for cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence (AI) verticals. The solution aims to address the rising demands of modern technology as process nodes become smaller and new architectures emerge. SLT has become an integral part of the high-volume manufacturing process.

"Teradyne Titan HP represents a significant advancement in testing the leading-edge devices powering today’s cloud and AI infrastructure,” said Jason Zee, Vice President and General Manager of the Integrated Systems Test Division at Teradyne.

Teradyne Titan HP is designed to test devices in real-world conditions. Currently, it supports up to two kilowatts of power, with support for four kilowatts soon. Teradyne Titan HP’s thermal control guarantees components meet or exceed rigorous quality standards including:

A multi-branch cold plate architecture, which cools both the device under test (DUT) and non-DUT components

Asynchronous cooling control with proportional, integral and derivative (PID)-tuned, per-site thermal control

A DUT heater option, which enhances the accuracy of automated temperature control (ATC) for precise thermal testing

“Our commitment to innovation in thermal control and power delivery capabilities, coupled with our world-class support organization, ensure that our customers can achieve the highest quality standards required for their next-generation devices,” ends Zee.

For more information, visit teradyne.com/products/titan-hp/.